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Peter Kirkpatrick

Peter Kirkpatrick


Date: 2026-11-03 02:35:39

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Honorary Associate Professor, English and Writing, University of Sydney
Profile Articles

Peter Kirkpatrick is an Honorary Associate Professor in the Discipline of English and Writing at the University of Sydney. He has published widely in Australian literary studies and cultural history, and is the author of three collections of poetry, most recently The Hard Word (2021). His other books include The Sea Coast of Bohemia: Literary Life in Sydney's Roaring Twenties (2nd ed. 2007), and The Wild Reciter: Poetry and Popular Culture in Australia 1890 to the Present (forthcoming 2024).

Experience
  • 2020–present Honorary Associate Professor, University of Sydney

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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