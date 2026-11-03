Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit - Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Affected GIL Investor Summary

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Gildan Activewear Inc. (Gildan) (NYSE: GIL) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Gildan securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York and is captioned Cortez v. Gildan Activewear Inc., No. 1:26-cv-02126 (N.D.N.Y.). Investors have until December 14, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased or acquired Gildan securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at .... There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gildan lacked adequate internal controls; (2) Defendants were engaged in a channel stuffing scheme to create a misleading appearance of the company's revenue; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHY DID GILDAN'S STOCK DROP?

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report revealing, among other things, that Gildan“had been stuffing the channel for several years, persistently and increasingly, resulting in disproportionate outstanding receivables at each successive quarter end.” The report went on to allege that Gildan“has done this to bring future revenues forward...along with overstating its revenue and growth for several years.” On this news, Gildan's stock price fell $11.63 per share, or 18.7%, to close at $50.34 on June 16, 2026.

WHAT GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. INVESTORS:

Gildan investors may, no later than December 14, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Gildan investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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