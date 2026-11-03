Canon U.S.A., Inc. Celebrates 28 Years Of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer In Support Of The American Cancer Society

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canon Employees Across the Country Rally Together Through Local Fundraising and the Flagship Long Island Walk

Melville, NY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly celebrated its 28th consecutive year of participation in the American Cancer Society (ACS) Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York, on Sunday, October 18. As part of this ongoing commitment, the company hosted nationwide fundraising events, with 100% of the proceeds directly supporting the American Cancer Society's mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support.

Canon employees, family members, and friends formed Team Canon for the five-mile walk along the Jones Beach boardwalk, walking side-by-side with survivors, caregivers, and advocates from across Long Island. Canon's ongoing participation and sponsorship reflect the company's corporate philosophy of Kyosei, defined as "all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future."

“For 28 years, the Making Strides Walk has been more than a tradition at Canon. It is a promise to our neighbors here on Long Island and to communities across America that we are in this fight together," said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are inspired by our friends, family members, coworkers, and community members who have been impacted by breast cancer. By walking together and fundraising through our offices across the country, we honor survivors, remember those we have lost, and move closer to a future free from this devastating disease."

At the Long Island event, one of the nation's largest breast cancer awareness gatherings, Team Canon once again ranked among the top corporate fundraising teams. In addition to the flagship walk, employees nationwide participated in local ACS events, with regional efforts spanning company offices in Chicago, San Jose, and New Jersey, as well as locations for Canon Virginia, Inc. and Canon Financial Services, Inc.

Throughout October, Canon employees amplified their impact through direct donations and creative fundraising initiatives, including ACS merchandise sales, "Think Pink" days, and bake sales. In Melville, employees crafted custom flower bouquets using blooms donated by local vendors, with proceeds benefiting ACS programs. Remaining flowers were thoughtfully delivered to Mount Sinai Doctors in Greenlawn, NY, where healthcare staff created personalized arrangements for patients undergoing treatment. Additionally, Canon U.S.A. hosted Stony Brook Cancer Center's mobile mammography van at its Melville headquarters, offering employees convenient on-site screening access

"We are incredibly grateful for Canon U.S.A.'s extraordinary 28-year commitment to the American Cancer Society," said Teresa Striker, Associate Director at the American Cancer Society. "Their long-standing sponsorship, incredible presence, and vibrant enthusiasm at the Jones Beach walk, as well as company wide fundraising efforts across the country, are truly inspiring. The funds raised by Canon U.S.A. will directly support lifesaving research, provide essential patient services, and expand access to early detection and screening for those who need it most."

These initiatives reflect Canon's ongoing dedication to corporate social responsibility. Beyond October, Canon supports numerous community, educational, and environmental projects across Long Island and the Americas, reinforcing the company's belief that businesses play a vital role in building stronger, more compassionate societies.

For more information, visit usa.canon.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.Footnote1 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345.

About Stony Brook University Cancer Center

Stony Brook University Cancer Center is Suffolk County's cancer care leader and a leader in education and research. With more than 20,000 inpatient and outpatient cancer visits annually, the Cancer Center includes multidisciplinary disease management teams across multiple cancer specialties, dedicated to providing compassionate, cutting-edge clinical care, clinical trials, and breakthrough translational research. The cancer program is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.stonybrookmedicine.edu/.

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Team Canon at Jones Beach: Canon employees, family, and friends gather at the 2026 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

CONTACT: Nicole Esan Canon U.S.A., Inc. 6313271108...