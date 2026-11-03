Boca Raton's Bret Talley Launches Nationwide Scholarship For Future Tech Pioneers, Open To U.S. Undergraduate And College-Bound Technology Students
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bret Talley, entrepreneur and founder of Talley Digital Media, announces the opening of the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers. The one-time scholarship is open to undergraduate technology students and college-bound high school students across the United States. It is not tied to any specific city or state.
Applicants are asked to submit a creative essay of fewer than 1,000 words that answers one question:“Describe an issue in the world that needs to be solved, and how a future technology may be able to solve that problem.” One winner will be selected based on the strength of the essay.
Purpose of the Scholarship
Bret Talley created the scholarship to support the next generation of technology leaders. He has worked in the online industry for nearly two decades and has seen how quickly digital tools, platforms, and business models change. The scholarship reflects his interest in students who think about how emerging technology can address real problems.
The essay format is meant to measure creativity, problem-solving, and clarity of thought alongside technical interest. Bret Talley's goal is to recognize a student who can identify a significant challenge and describe a realistic path toward solving it.
Eligibility and Award Details
The scholarship is open to the following applicants:
- Current university students studying technology in the United States High school students who plan to attend university and pursue a path as future technology professionals
The Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers is a one-time award of $1,000. It is not an annual program. A single winner will be chosen from all eligible submissions.
Key Dates
- Application deadline: July 15, 2027 Winner announcement: August 15, 2027
How to Apply
Applicants must email their essay in Word document format to .... Each submission must include the following information:
- Full name Contact number Email address Name of school enrolled and graduation date Personal bio GPA
Complete details and updates are available at the scholarship website, .
Impact
Bret Talley expects the essay competition to bring together a range of ideas from students working in software, data, engineering, cybersecurity, and other technology fields. By asking applicants to connect a global issue with a future technology, the scholarship encourages students to think about the practical purpose of their studies. The winning student receives financial support and recognition for work that points toward the future of the industry.
About Talley Digital Media
Talley Digital Media is a digital marketing firm that specializes in search engine optimization and web presence for businesses and high-profile individuals. Bret Talley founded the company in 2012 after working in sales and management with several large media companies. The firm's mission is to help clients build visibility and credibility online through practical, results-focused digital strategies.
Contact Information
Spokesperson: Bret Talley
Organization: Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers
Website:
Email: ...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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