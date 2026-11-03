Former Olympian's CIA Father Escaped Five Dementia Care Facilities

Mission Possible by Alexandra Powe Allred – Book Cover

Marc and Karen Powe

Alexandra Powe Allred at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in 1994, pictured alongside fellow athletes.

During Alzheimer's Awareness Month, Mission Possible Offers an Honest and Humourus Look at Life with Dementia

- Alexandra Allred

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An Olympic athlete knows what it means to fight until the finish. When Alexandra Allred began to lose her parents to dementia, she brought the same never-give-up mindset to advocate for them. Mission Possible: Finding Humor and Strength While Caring for Loved Ones with Dementia, published October 13, 2026 by Brown Books Publishing Group, highlights the heartbreak, humor, and challenges loved ones often face when navigating Alzheimer's and dementia. Part memoir, part guide, Mission Possible gives a vulnerable look at life outside memory care and provides insight in a complex system families are often unprepared to face.

Her father's background in the CIA adds a unique layer to their story. Trained in evasion, he became quite an escape artist. Managing to break free from five care centers, Marc Powe took car keys and deciphered keypad codes. Allred would find her father with a stolen phone from one of his caregivers, trying to send out a distress call. Through her family's experiences, Allred captures both the overwhelming and unexpected moments of humor that come with navigating dementia.

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and with the holidays approaching, families may find themselves spending more time with aging loved ones. These gatherings can offer a valuable opportunity to notice changes in memory and behavior that may often go unnoticed. Allred shares important advice on recognizing warning signs and how to navigate what comes next.

More Than a Survival Guide

This is a companion, a manual, and a hands-on tool: How do we get through this - and how do continue to find ways to love and support one another? Learning from her own experience, Allred offers the guidance she wishes she had when her family first began working through dementia. She offers practical insight for all caregivers, from recognizing red flags, navigating memory care, advocating for those they love and protecting finances.

Upcoming Author Appearance

Allred will celebrate the release with readers this Saturday, November 7, from 2-4pm at Paper Leaves Bookstore in Waxahachie, Texas. She will be signing copies of Mission Possible, which will be available for purchase at the event.

About Alexandra Powe Allred

Alexandra Allred is an award-winning author who also made sports history when, while pregnant, she helped form the U.S. women's bobsled team and was named Athlete of the Year (1994) for her sport. Her training data has been used as a safety guide for pregnant athletes, and she continues to be an advocate for public health. Today, Allred is most proud of her work on Mission Possible: #LifeWithDementia. More at .

About Brown Books Publishing Group

Brown Books Publishing Group is an independent publisher based in Dallas, Texas, dedicated to telling powerful stories that change lives. For more information, visit .

Gabriella Hernandez

Brown Books Publishing Group

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Former Olympian's CIA Father Escaped Five Dementia Care Facilities News Provided By Brown Books Publishing Group November 03, 2026, 19:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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