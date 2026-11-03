Exito Media Concepts Announces The 51St Edition Of The Digital Transformation Summit UAE

Abu Dhabi, November 2026: Exito Media Concepts, a global leader in B2B technology events and innovation-driven business platforms, proudly announces the 51st Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit. Taking place at the Sofitel, Abu Dhabi on 4th November 2026, the summit will bring together 200+ CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to discuss the next phase of enterprise transformation.

Held under the theme “Driving the UAE's Next Digital Leap Through Agentic AI,” the summit will convene entire ecosystem behind enterprise transformation technology leaders, AI innovators, cloud providers, and government stakeholders to address the shift toward autonomous enterprises, while focusing on the most impactful enterprise technology trends discussed at global summits, including AI-driven automation, digital infrastructure, and secure, scalable transformation.

The Digital Transformation Summit UAE is designed as a high-impact platform for technology leaders to exchange practical insights, examine real-world use cases, and develop strategies for responsible and scalable digital transformation.

This is a high-impact platform for learning, collaboration, and innovation. Through insightful keynotes and strategic discussions, attendees will gain practical insights into Agentic AI, enterprise agility, AI governance, human-AI collaboration, and technologies shaping the future of business in UAE.

The summit will spotlight the most critical technology priorities shaping the future of enterprise transformation, offering deep insights into innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth.

1. The Illusion of Intelligence: A Reality Check on the AI Expectation Gap2. From Core to Cognitive: Architecting the Agentic Enterprise3. The Last Mile of Enterprise AI – Why your agents are only as good as the employees they actually reach.4. The CDN-to-IDN Evolution and the Rise of the Multi-CDN Strategy & Framework5. The Rise of Agentic IT Services6. Driving Enterprise Growth: CIO Strategies for Scalable Impact7. Beyond Pilots: From Experiments to AI-First Enterprises8. C-Suite Synergy: Turning Digital and Tech Investments into Measurable Business Value

Digital Transformation Summit UAE 2026 is proud to be supported by a distinguished group of partners:

EdgeNext Sitecore Sirma Staffbase Adyen Cygnet Infosysta Freshworks Workdeft Kissflow ZenVue TeamViewer CPD Certification

Digital Transformation Summit- UAE is certified by the CPD Certification service. Attendees will receive a CPD certificate after attending the event and are eligible to earn up to 8 hours of CPD points.

As part of Exito's flagship global series, the summit will convene senior decision-makers including CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders from various industries.

Through Expert led keynotes, executive panels, and real world case studies, the event will deliver practical strategies and insights to help organizations navigate complex digital ecosystems and accelerate transformation at scale.

Date: 4th November 2026

Time: 08:30 AM to 06:00 PM (GST)

Venue: Sofitel, Abu Dhabi

Website:

Exito: meaning“success” is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. DTS UAE is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

For media enquiries, please reach out to:

Ankita Ghosh, Media & PR at Exito Media Concepts.

Phone: +91 9910943411

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