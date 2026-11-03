Exito Media Concepts Announces The 7Th Edition Of The HR World Summit UAE

Abu Dhabi, October 2026: Exito Media Concepts, a globally acclaimed powerhouse in B2B technology events, proudly announces the 7th Edition of the HR World Summit UAE. Taking place at the Sofitel, Abu Dhabi on 5th November 2026, the summit will bring together over 200+ CHROs, HR Directors, Talent Leaders and senior executives in Abu Dhabi to address the biggest priorities shaping the future of work – workforce transformation, employee experience, AI-driven HR, talent development, leadership, and organisational growth.

Held under the theme,“Human-Centered Leadership in a Time of Intelligent Transformation” the summit will convene the entire HR and workplace transformation ecosystem, HR leaders, CHROs, talent experts, technology providers, policymakers, and business executives to shape the next phase of workforce transformation. The event's theme will explore what it actually takes to keep people at the centre of organisations being rewired by AI HR World Summit UAE is designed as a high-impact platform for HR professionals and people leaders to exchange practical insights, explore real-world case studies, and develop strategies for building agile, inclusive and future-ready workplaces.

The HR World Summit brings together the evolving dynamics of human-centered leadership, workforce transformation, and intelligent change, shaping the future of work across the region, and connect CHROs, HR Directors, Talent Leaders, L&D Heads, and senior business executives to explore how organizations can build agile, inclusive, and future-ready workplaces in an era defined by AI, automation, and continuous disruption.

This event is an exceptional platform for learning and networking. Focusing on the key challenges faced by the industry and identifying effective solutions, it will equip the attendees with the essential tools to transform organizations.

The 7th Edition will feature expert-led presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering the most critical priorities facing HR leaders today, including:

Becoming a Superworker – HR's Role in Architecting the Future of Work Travel Risk Management – Duty of Care Digital Workforce – Upskilling for the AI-First Era Wholeness is the New KPI in a High-Performing Culture Data-Driven HR – From Insights to Impact Emiratization & DEIB: Finding the Balance Between Local Talent and Inclusion From Workforce to Worthforce: Redefining People Strategy for the Future Advisory Board

The event is guided by a distinguished Advisory Board including:

Ghada Salah, Chief Human Resources Officer, AI Batha Engineering Haitham Akl, Executive Director People & Organization, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

HR World Summit UAE 2026 is proud to be supported by a distinguished group of partners:

Cigna Healthcare Synthesia PeopleStrong WegoPro Alpha Development Solutions+ Hult International Business School WellHexagon Neptune P2P Group CPD Certification

HR World Summit- UAE is certified by the CPD Certification service. Attendees will receive a CPD certificate after attending the event and are eligible to earn up to 8 hours of CPD points.

As part of Exito's flagship global series, the summit will convene over 200+ CHROs, HR Directors, Talent Leaders and senior executives to address the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping the future of work.

Through Expert led keynotes, executive panels, and real world case studies, theattendees will gain actionable insights to strengthen how organizations can build agile, inclusive, and future-ready workforces in a rapidly evolving talent landscape.

Date: 5th November 2026

Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Venue: Sofitel, Abu Dhabi

Website:

Exito: meaning“success” is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with

over 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology,

digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and emerging

enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate

innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. HR World Summit UAE is part of Exito's flagship global event series hosted across multiple international markets.

For media enquiries, please reach out to:

Ankita Ghosh, Media & PR at Exito Media Concepts.

Phone: +91 9910943411

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