Bitget Opens Anthropic IPO Access With Subscriptions Starting At $100

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitget has introduced an Anthropic-linked offering through its IPO Prime platform, giving eligible users access to subscriptions starting November 5. The offering features separate VIP and public rounds, with individual commitment limits and different underwriting fees. However, participation does not guarantee share allocations or provide direct ownership rights in Anthropic.

Bitget IPO Prime Sets Two Anthropic Subscription Rounds

Bitget announced the Anthropic offering on November 3, introducing separate subscription windows for VIP members and public participants. The exchange will open the VIP round on November 5 and close subscriptions on November 9. Eligible participants can access the offering through their existing Bitget accounts.

The VIP round allows individual subscriptions of up to $3 million, with a maximum commitment pool of $1 billion. Participants can subscribe using either USDT or USDGO, depending on their preferred payment method. The exchange has set the minimum subscription amount at $100 for this round.

Meanwhile, the public subscription round will begin on November 10 and remain open until one day before Anthropic's planned IPO. Eligible users can commit between $100 and $25,000 during this period. Bitget has capped the public subscription pool at $200 million, creating separate participation limits for both categories.

Anthropic Offering Introduces Fees and Token Allocation Terms

The two subscription categories also carry different underwriting fees under Bitget's offering structure. VIP participants will pay a 12% underwriting fee, while public subscribers face a 5% charge. These fees apply separately from the amounts committed to the subscription.

Bitget also outlined allocation arrangements involving its brokerage partners and the rANT tokens. The exchange stated that partner brokerage arrangements will determine the final share allocations. However, the terms do not guarantee that every participant will receive the full amount requested.

Following settlement, participating brokerage partners will receive the allocated shares and facilitate the distribution of rANT tokens. These tokens do not represent direct ownership of Anthropic shares or provide voting rights. Additionally, Anthropic has neither authorized nor endorsed Bitget's offering.

VIP participants should receive their tokens within three to five business days after the IPO. Public participants may experience longer allocation periods because the exchange must process subscriptions and confirm available shares. Bitget will return any funds that remain unallocated after the subscription process.

Anthropic IPO Plans Target Nasdaq Listing Under ANT

Anthropic's planned public listing provides the underlying context for Bitget 's new IPO Prime offering. The artificial intelligence company filed its initial US IPO prospectus on October 26. It subsequently submitted an amended filing on November 2 as preparations for the listing continued.

The company plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol ANT. However, Anthropic has not disclosed its final offering price, leaving its eventual market valuation dependent on IPO pricing. The number of shares available through the listing will also influence the final allocation process.

Anthropic has also outlined plans to expand its share distribution beyond the United States. Earlier, the company announced plans to sell shares to Japanese investors, targeting up to $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, Bitget estimates Anthropic's potential market valuation at $1.75 trillion, although the final figure remains subject to IPO pricing.

Bitget's latest offering also follows its broader expansion into tokenized equities and cross-asset trading. The exchange reported $1.86 trillion in trading volume during the third quarter. Consequently, the Anthropic subscription adds another private-market exposure product to its growing financial services portfolio.

However, the offering remains dependent on Anthropic's final listing arrangements and available share allocations. Bitget's terms also distinguish rANT token exposure from direct equity ownership. Therefore, participants receive exposure through the platform's allocation structure rather than direct shareholder rights.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.