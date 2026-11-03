RTGS.Global Adds AMINA Bank To Its Cross-Border Payments Network

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) RTGS and AMINA Bank AG announced a partnership on 3 November 2026 that brings regulated digital asset banking services to RTGS's cross-border payments network. Eligible clients can initially access Swiss franc and euro accounts, local payment rails and digital asset wallets through the platform.

The companies said US dollar and British pound accounts are planned for a later phase. AMINA is the first bank on the network to offer both fiat banking and digital asset services, according to the announcement.

Clients hold accounts directly with AMINA

Eligible businesses that complete AMINA's onboarding will hold accounts directly in their own business name. They will be able to manage those accounts through RTGS alongside their other banking relationships.

The initial rollout is aimed at payment service providers, money transfer operators and other eligible firms that need to work across fiat and digital assets. It combines local payment infrastructure and wallets in the same place, capabilities that businesses often obtain from separate providers.

Initial rollout and possible FX expansion

Felipe Hillard, chief commercial officer at RTGS, said the arrangement gives clients more options for moving money across currencies. AMINA chief product officer Myles Harrison said joining the network gives the bank a direct route to businesses looking for both traditional and digital asset banking.

AMINA, based in Zug, is licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA. The companies said they intend to explore further collaboration, including possible participation by AMINA as an FX pricing provider on the platform. That possibility is separate from the initial launch.

Cover image: AI-generated editorial illustration.

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