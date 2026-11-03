Bitcoin Risks Losing $77.7K As Recent Buyers Turn Underwater

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's short-term outlook is being clouded by a key on-chain level that previously acted as support and may now flip into resistance. According to analytics from CryptoQuant, BTC is trading below the realized cost basis of investors who entered the market roughly one to three months ago-an environment that often encourages underwater holders to sell around breakeven, pressuring upside attempts.

The same framework also highlights another potential inflection point lower, where short-term holders (STHs) are increasingly moving toward loss territory. Together, these signals suggest traders are entering a more fragile phase where failed bounces could become more common unless price can reclaim key realized bands.

CryptoQuant data shows BTC /USD has moved below the realized cost basis of the one-to-three-month investor cohort, currently around $77,700, raising the risk of that level becoming resistance. The nearest downside realized band tied to that cohort is positioned near $68,400, described as roughly a 12% aggregate loss for those buyers. Short-term holders have a realized cost basis around $75,832, and the on-chain profitability picture implies that breakeven is getting harder to defend. CryptoQuant points to an MVRV -based loss threshold near 0.85 for STHs, labeled as an area where“tactical capitulation” can occur.

Key takeawaysThe $77,700 realized cost basis may now cap rallies

CryptoQuant's Trader Onchain Realized Price Bands track where different buyer cohorts effectively“paid” for their BTC, based on on-chain realized prices. In this case, CryptoQuant reports that BTC is now trading below the cost basis of investors who accumulated between one and three months ago.

That investor group is typically associated with more speculative behavior, meaning it is often more sensitive to shorter-term price swings. In prior market conditions-particularly during bull phases-this cohort's realized cost basis has helped form an upward-trending support line.

However, a CryptoQuant contributor argues that the dynamic can reverse when price falls through the realized level. As BTC approaches breakeven again, underwater traders may view the return to their cost basis as an opportunity to exit, which can shift the same chart level from support to resistance.

As of the analysis, the trader realized price band sits at roughly $77,700, while BTC/USD is quoted near $76,500. CryptoQuant also emphasizes a narrowing gap: it notes that the realized price figure has been rising steadily while BTC has been correcting, compressing the distance between market price and the cohort's average cost.

According to the same framework, BTC traded above the trader realized cost basis since Aug. 19, before dropping below it. The bands themselves represent upper and lower trailing levels around a cost basis, built around fixed profit-and-loss margins. CryptoQuant highlights that the closest lower band-associated with about a 12% aggregate loss -is currently near $68,400.

BTC last fell through that lower band at the start of June, then deviated upward, reaching as much as 12.6% below the band during the following month. The implication is straightforward: realized bands can act like“decision zones” where positioning changes as traders either hope to recover or decide they are unlikely to.

Short-term holders are nearing loss territory

Below the $77,000 area, CryptoQuant's analysis says BTC is also drawing close to the realized price of a broader speculative group known as short-term holders (STHs). These are holders who have kept BTC without selling for up to roughly 155 days. In prior uptrends, STH realized prices tend to behave like support, and during downturns they can also mark levels where downtrends lose momentum-depending on whether price can regain those zones.

CryptoQuant reports that the STH cost basis is around $75,832 as of Tuesday, with an associated Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio reading of about 1.012. MVRV compares the market value of the cohort's coins to their realized value, using on-chain prices from the last time those coins moved.

In the analysis, CryptoQuant describes a key transition: once price falls below the MVRV breakeven point tied to the STH realized price, the next major psychological level to watch is an MVRV reading near 0.85. That zone is characterized as an area of“ tactical capitulation” or a“ short trap,” where forced selling pressure or shaken confidence can accelerate.

CryptoQuant also notes that the start of June marked the last time BTC/USD moved below this 0.85 MVRV level, before recovering it in mid-August. For traders, that matters because it ties a current situation to a prior regime: the market has previously required a shift strong enough to pull STH profitability back above that threshold.

While these on-chain models do not guarantee outcomes, they help frame what to monitor next-especially whether BTC can reclaim realized breakeven levels, or whether the market uses them as bounce points that fail quickly.

What changes-and what remains uncertain

The central change in the data is positional rather than fundamental: CryptoQuant's realized price bands indicate that buyer cohorts are being asked to defend higher cost bases while price corrects. When BTC trades under those realized levels-particularly ones associated with more active investors-the market can shift from a“buyers defend, sellers fade” pattern to one where sellers take profits on the way back.

At the same time, the analysis still leaves room for a more constructive path. The same bands that threaten to become resistance also highlight nearby levels that, historically, have functioned as decision points. The closest downside area discussed for the trader cohort is near $68,400, around a 12% aggregate loss for one-to-three-month buyers.

The next uncertainty is timing and behavior: will BTC attempt to reclaim $77,700 before STH loss pressure intensifies, or will price drift toward the lower realized band and the 0.85 MVRV region? CryptoQuant's framework suggests that crossing and holding these thresholds would likely influence whether the market experiences a smoother reset or a sharper wave of capitulation-like selling.

For now, traders and investors are likely to watch whether BTC can recover the $77,700 realized cost basis and, if not, how quickly it approaches the $68,400 band and the STH-focused 0.85 MVRV level-signals that could determine whether downside remains orderly or turns more abrupt.

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