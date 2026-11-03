ADNOC Expands AI Across Energy Operations, With 70 Robotic Use Cases

ADNOC is expanding the use of artificial intelligence and robotics across its energy operations, with more than 200 AI applications and 70 robotics use cases deployed or under development as the company looks to automate industrial tasks, predict equipment failures and improve production efficiency.

Tayba Al Hashmi, CEO of ADNOC Offshore, said the company had also deployed thousands of AI agents developed by its own employees, as it seeks to embed the technology into everyday operations rather than limit it to specialised technology teams.

Speaking at an ADIPEC 2026 panel on leading through volatility, Al Hashmi said AI was already helping the company improve production, anticipate equipment failures and make its operations more efficient.

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“It is not about applying AI everywhere. It is about applying AI where we can see the value,” she said, pointing to improvements in efficiency, production and the ability to predict failures.

At ADNOC Offshore, an intelligent operating centre uses AI to monitor operations and help frontline teams identify potential problems before they affect production.

The system is designed to help engineers anticipate equipment failures, prevent disruptions and improve operational efficiency, bringing data-driven decision-making closer to the people managing offshore assets.

Al Hashmi said the wider group had more than 200 AI solutions across its operations, alongside 70 robotics initiatives, as it looks to change how energy facilities are managed and maintained.

The push reflects a broader shift in the energy industry, where AI is increasingly being used not simply to analyse information but to influence decisions involving physical infrastructure, equipment and production.

ADNOC has previously outlined robotics applications covering drilling, production, infrastructure, logistics and shipping. Its robots and drones are being developed for tasks including facility inspections, pipeline monitoring, emissions detection and work in hazardous environments.

In May, the company announced the deployment of a heavy-duty inspection robot at its Taweelah Gas Compression Plant. Equipped with thermal cameras and advanced sensors, the robot can independently inspect industrial areas and help engineers identify potential gas leaks, unusual hotspots and other hazards without exposing workers to those environments.

The company has also been developing a heavier-duty operator robot capable of handling equipment, turning valves and operating gauges, tasks that would traditionally require personnel to enter potentially dangerous areas.

Al Hashmi said the technology's success depended on combining the expertise of engineers and energy specialists with that of AI developers.

Energy professionals understand the physical systems and complexities of industrial operations, she said, making their involvement essential when developing AI applications that can be safely introduced at scale.

ADNOC has also invested in preparing its workforce for the shift, with more than 40,000 employees receiving AI training over the past two years, according to Al Hashmi.

She said employees were being encouraged to experiment with the technology, develop solutions and identify ways to improve existing operations.

“Technology will not transform our industry. People do,” she said, adding that employees should be empowered to use AI while remaining accountable for how it is applied.

But as energy companies become increasingly dependent on connected systems and AI-driven decisions, industry leaders warned that the technology is also creating new vulnerabilities.

Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive of SLB, said one of the main concerns was the security and reliability of the data being fed into AI systems. He warned that compromised or untrusted data could become a source of problems, particularly as companies develop specialised AI models to support critical industrial processes.

Le Peuch said the industry needed to understand the systems feeding information into AI tools, while ensuring they were properly controlled and tested.

He stressed that human expertise and scientific accuracy remained essential, particularly in an industry where mistakes in critical workflows could have serious consequences.

Jeff Miller, chief executive of Halliburton, echoed those concerns, warning that cybersecurity was becoming more important as digital technology became increasingly integrated into physical operations.

“What you might have thought is an IT issue is actually an OT issue,” he said, referring to operational technology – the systems used to monitor and control industrial equipment and processes.

Miller said cybersecurity risks now extended well beyond corporate IT networks, affecting the systems on which energy operations depend.

The executives also cautioned against treating AI as a replacement for human decision-making.

Al Hashmi said AI would increasingly support operational decisions, but final responsibility would remain with people.

Le Peuch said AI could help transform exploration and production by extracting insights from decades of industry data that had not previously been fully utilised. However, he stressed that scientific principles and engineering expertise could not be compromised.

The comments come as ADNOC expands its AI partnerships, including a multi-year agreement announced at ADIPEC with OpenAI and G42 to connect AI-driven decision-making across its operations, from production and processing to logistics, sales and trading.

The initiative is intended to help the company assess operational and commercial decisions together, rather than treating different parts of its energy business as separate processes.

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