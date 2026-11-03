UAE Lottery: Indian Dh5-Million Winner Drops Plans To Return Home To Bring Family Over

After spending more than three decades in the UAE, Kishore Pandurang Rao had made up his mind. October would be his last month in the country, and he was preparing to return home. He had even told his wife about his decision. But just as the month began, an unexpected Dh5 million lottery win changed everything.

The Mumbai-born expat, who has lived in the country since 1993, won the Dh5-million prize in the UAE Lottery, just five days before his 60th birthday on October 8. What was supposed to be his final month in the country has now become the beginning of another chapter, with Kishore deciding to stay and bring his family to the UAE.

"I told my wife, 'I want to go back. October is my last month,'" Kishore recalled during a conversation with former Australian cricketer Brett Lee. "Then the month had just started, and I received this good news! October is a new beginning for me."

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Interestingly, Kishore did not immediately realise that he had won Dh5 million. He had initially overlooked an email notification from The UAE Lottery and only decided to check his account later.

When he finally logged in, he was stunned to discover the amount displayed on his screen. "Suddenly it struck me. So, I opened my account, and it was me. I was surprised... [and] stunned."

The news felt so unbelievable that he did not tell anyone about it immediately. In fact, he kept the news of the Dh5-million win to himself for three days before finally sharing it with his wife.

Even after confirming the amount, Kishore said it took him some time to accept that his life had changed.

"It took me a long time to believe that I would actually won," he said. "I have worked for 30 years, and I still can't believe my luck. This is a big win for me."

For Kishore, the biggest change is not just the money but what it means for his future.

Having spent most of his working life in the UAE, he had been preparing to leave the country. Now, instead of returning home as planned, he wants his family to join him here.

"I'm staying here," he told Lee. "Actually, I was planning to leave before, but now I've changed my mind. I'll bring my family over here."

His win has also opened up possibilities for family reunions and travelling around the world, according to The UAE Lottery.

Kishore shared his experience during a meeting with Brett Lee, who serves as The UAE Lottery's Chief Celebrations Officer.

The conversation began with Lee greeting the Mumbai-born winner in Hindi. The two also discovered an unusual connection: both were born on the eighth day of their respective birth months. Kishore's birthday falls on October 8, while Lee celebrates his on November 8.

During their conversation, Lee asked Kishore whether he still found himself wondering if the lottery win was a dream.

Kishore admitted that, after working for three decades, coming to terms with winning such a large amount had not been easy.

But one decision is now clear. The man who had planned to say goodbye to the UAE in October is no longer leaving. Instead, he is preparing to welcome his family to the country he has called home since 1993.

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