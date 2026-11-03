UAE Fit-Out Sector Sees Manufacturing Push As New RAK Facility Opens

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Growing demand for highly customised hospitality, entertainment and cultural developments is driving investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities across the UAE, as fit-out specialists seek greater control over quality, speed and supply chains.

The trend is being reinforced by efforts to expand local industrial capacity under the UAE's“Make it in the Emirates” programme, with companies increasingly bringing specialist production closer to major projects and reducing reliance on imported components.

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In line with this trend, Alec Fitout has inaugurated a 7,500-square-metre manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah, a move the company says will expand its ability to produce custom furniture, doors, wall panelling, decorative features and immersive installations locally. The facility has created more than 200 specialist jobs across design, production, engineering and skilled craft disciplines.

The company said the investment is designed to strengthen local industrial capability, support regional supply chains and provide the capacity needed to serve a growing portfolio of projects across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The facility's location in Ras Al Khaimah also places it near Wynn Al Marjan Island, one of Alec Fitout's largest contracts and among the region's most ambitious integrated resort developments. According to the company, the scale and complexity of the project were among the factors behind the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities.

The site is equipped with 24 machines covering the production process, including CNC machining, precision cutting, timber profiling, veneer pressing and specialist finishing systems. It also includes a dedicated metalworks section featuring laser cutting, bending, drilling and welding capabilities.

A notable feature of the facility is its 3D-printing capability, which can be used to produce customised mock-ups, exhibition elements, feature installations and specialist fit-out components. The technology is intended to help accelerate production while enabling more intricate and tailored designs.

“Across our pipeline, we are seeing greater emphasis on the creation of destinations that offer something genuinely distinctive,” said Laurent Farge, Managing Director of Alec Fitout.“These projects demand specialist skills, sophisticated prototyping, exacting quality control and the ability to translate ambitious design concepts into finished spaces.”

He added:“Bringing 3D printing, advanced joinery, metalworks and specialist finishing together under one roof gives Alec Fitout a unique regional capability and enables us to deliver the level of craftsmanship, precision and innovation for which the UAE continually strives.”