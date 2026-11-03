Fifa To Share Documents Related To World Cup Private Investment Plan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Fifa will allow members of its ruling Council to view "key documents" related to the aborted project to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors, a source close to world football's governing body told AFP on Tuesday.

"FIFA has informed the members of its Council, including all the vice-presidents, that they will have access to key documents in relation to Fifa Forward Enterprise," the source told AFP, referring to Fifa president Gianni Infantino's FFE proposal.

Recommended For You Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators

Members of the Council -- a total of 37 people including Infantino and eight Fifa vice-presidents -- were informed on Monday in a letter sent by Fifa Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom that they must come forward "in the next two weeks" if they want to see the documents "in person and in specific conditions".

The documents can be consulted at the headquarters of world football's governing body in Zurich, Switzerland, the source added.

The move came as a November 2 deadline set by European governing body Uefa to answer a series of questions related to the FFE proposal passed on Monday.

UEFA has led the opposition to the project, which was revealed in late July and would have seen Fifa open up its premium competitions such as the World Cup to private investors.

Infantino quickly abandoned the proposal in the face of an uproar, but Uefa has gone to a court in Florida in an attempt to gather evidence for a potential complaint of "criminal mismanagement" against the Fifa president in Switzerland.

Following a Fifa Council meeting on October 15, Uefa general secretary Theodore Theodoridis sent a letter to Grafstrom with a list of over 40 questions and requests for information related to FFE.

It also raised other issues such as the decision to award a Fifa Peace Prize to Trump and the decision to suspend a red card shown to United States player Folarin Balogun at the World Cup following an intervention by the US President.

Fifa did not respond to UEFA before the deadline, arguing that this was "impractical".

Infantino is standing for re-election as FIFA president next March.

The deadline for rival candidates to declare themselves is November 18, but Uefa has so far not been able to find a credible challenger to put forward.

Infantino was handed a major boost when the Asian Football Confederation announced on October 23 that it was backing him for re-election.

CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani was mooted as a candidate, but the Canadian has announced his desire to stand for a new term as the head of the North American confederation, meaning he is unlikely to challenge Infantino.

Ramon Vega, the former Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic and Switzerland defender, has stated a willingness to stand but it remains to be seen if he will get the necessary support.

Fifa suspends Egypt's Hassan, Zico for outburst after Argentina match Uefa demands answers from Fifa over Infantino presidency Spain punished by Fifa for Islamophobic chants in Egypt friendly

ALSO READ