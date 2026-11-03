From Trump's Phone Call To Abu Dhabi: Covington Hopes To Inspire Arab Fighters

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Not many athletes can claim to have received a phone call from the President of the United States of America.

Colby Covington is in that select group of athletes. The American freestyle wrestler still gets excited talking about his 2018 conversation with Donald Trump after winning a big bout in the Octagon.

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But now what makes Covington excited is the prospect of watching four Arab fighters at RAF (Real American Freestyle) Abu Dhabi on November 14.

Covington's clash with Russian-Emirati star Khamzat Chimaev in the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship is the highlight of the event at Etihad Arena.

But a lot of attention will also be on Bahrain's Hamza Kooheji and Murtaza Talha, Jordan's Ali AlQaisi, and Egypt's Osama Elsaidy, as four Arab fighters are ready to show off their skills in RAF, the unscripted, professional freestyle wrestling league.

Covington backed the Arab fighters to make a mark on the big stage.

“That's super important, to use the local athletes from the markets that we're going to and show that region that they can be on that stage one day,” he said.

Fighting, according to Covington, can turn fortunes around, as he revealed what young fighters can learn from him - working hard every day to fulfil their dreams.

“Hopefully I can be a good example and a good role model for these guys,” he said.

“I do this because I believe in myself so wholeheartedly, and I'm not afraid of a fight. I love to fight.

“Sometimes you've got to be willing to fight for your dreams.”

For athletes, fighting is not just about hurting an opponent with their strength and skills, but also about the ability to keep defying the challenges in life.

“I'm not talking about fighting with your hands. You've got to dig deep. You've got to find that confidence in yourself and overcome all your doubts,” he said.

“You've got to overcome all the distractions and all the people saying you can't do something. That's what fighting is all about.

“Hopefully I can teach these guys about fighting for what they want in life, and they can go out there and change their lives and give their families a better life than they ever had.”

Electric environment

RAF Abu Dhabi, the promotion's first event in the Middle East, will see Bahrain's Hamza Kooheji take on Jordan's Ali AlQaisi in an all-Arab lightweight contest.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Osama Elsaidy will face Bahrain's Murtaza Talha in a light heavyweight contest, adding some more local flavour to the show.

These RAF contests featuring Arab fighters will boost combat sports in the UAE, which has a huge fanbase for MMA and jiu-jitsu.

“They should get excited for RAF because it's six minutes, action-packed, and it's just an electric environment,” Covington said.

“There are no moments of break. Wrestling is so exciting because every second anything can happen. There might be a big two-point play. There might be a big double-leg takedown into the stands. There might be a brawl on the mat with guys getting chippy with each other.

“One thing that's for sure with RAF is that it's going to be exciting. It's going to be action-packed and it's going to be electric.”

Covington has enjoyed several highs in his career, one of which was the congratulatory phone call from US President Trump right after he won the UFC interim welterweight championship battle against Tyron Woodley in 2018.

Now, promoting RAF in the Middle East is a new highlight in his career.

“I feel great. Everybody knows that all the big combat sports events go down in the Middle East, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. So I'm excited to go there and be a part of history,” he said.

“This is going to be the biggest match (Covington vs Chimaev) in RAF history. This is going to be a great example for all the great wrestlers that come from that region. A lot of good wrestlers come from that region.

“So I'm excited to go showcase my talents and show that I'm the greatest wrestler on the planet.”

The underdog spirit

Covington knows the Abu Dhabi crowd will be firmly behind Chimaev, the Russian-Emirati star.

But the American remained undeterred.

“Definitely. It's his territory, so I expect all his people to be out there supporting him. But it's not going to make a difference,” he said.

“That's when you bring out the best in me.

“I went to Brazil before and fought a Brazilian in a hostile Brazilian crowd where every person in that arena wanted me dead.

“It didn't make a difference. That brought out a different level of intensity and passion to get my hand raised.

“I like being the underdog and I like being rooted against. It brings out a better side of me.”

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