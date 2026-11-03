Saudi Recalls Over 1,000 RAM Vehicles Over Possible Brake Malfunction Defect

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has recalled 1,262 RAM vehicles over a defect in the vehicle's trailer control module.

The defect may cause the vehicle's turn signals and lights to malfunction, increasing the risk of an accident. The vehicle also may fall when towing.

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The affected products include, RAM 1500, RAM 2500 and RAM 5500 from the years 2025-2026.

Consumers who own the vehicle have been asked to check if their vehicle's VIN is included in the list on the official website, recalls. They must also get in touch with the company to get free repairs for the defect.

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Just last week, the commerce authority recalled 6,388 cars from the 2020-2025 batch of the models, saying there was a defect in the brake hoses on the front axle.

Over time, the defect could possibly lead to a leak of brake fluid and reduced braking efficiency, which may result in an increased stopping distance and the risk of an accident.

Motorists have been advised to check whether the vehicle's chassis number is included in the recall through the authority's website. If affected, then they must contact the company to have the necessary repairs carried out free of charge.

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