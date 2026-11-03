Bomb Threats To Poland-Bound Flights Disrupt Operations At Warsaw Airports

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Polish authorities said they received bomb threats Tuesday involving two Warsaw-bound flights, but the planes landed safely and no explosives were found.

The bomb warnings targeted an SAS Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen and a plane from London's Heathrow airport operated by Polish airline LOT.

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The Scandinavian Airlines plane landed at Warsaw's Chopin airport, where it underwent a security inspection that did not turn up any explosive devices.

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The airport closed a landing strip, but was able to continue operating, an airport spokesman said.

The LOT flight, which had also been scheduled to arrive at Chopin, was diverted to the Polish capital's other airport, Warsaw Modlin.

Authorities closed that airport following the alert. The Boeing 737 MAX landed without incident.

"The passengers were evacuated and the plane underwent security checks. Nothing was found," airport spokesman Modlin Adam Szablowski told AFP.

"The airport has been reopened and is operating normally."

On Sunday, a bomb threat forced an Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna to reroute to Bulgaria.

No explosives were found.

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