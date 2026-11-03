'Ramayana': AR Rahman Calls Collaboration With Hans Zimmer A 'Special Creative Journey'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has described his collaboration with renowned Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer for the upcoming film Ramayana as a "special creative journey", saying the project has allowed them to explore new musical possibilities while staying true to the soul of the timeless epic.

Rahman shared his thoughts on working with Zimmer and expressed gratitude for being part of the ambitious project.

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"Music has a beautiful way of bringing different worlds together," Rahman wrote on X.

"Collaborating with @HansZimmer on Ramayana has been a special creative journey, exploring new musical possibilities while staying true to the soul of this timeless epic. Grateful to be part of this journey, with so much more to explore and share with you all," he added.

Rahman further said there was much more to explore and share with audiences, expressing his excitement about the musical journey ahead.

The collaboration brings together two celebrated composers from different musical backgrounds for the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and production studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic.

Part 1 will release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Meanwhile, Rahman has also been recognised by the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2026 as the winner of the Best Background Score award for his work in Chhaava at the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2026.

In an official letter addressed to Rahman, IIFA congratulated the composer and said his performance had been recognised following the completion and validation of the IIFA Industry Voting process.

The letter stated that Rahman's work was acknowledged by the industry and his peers as one of the defining performances of the year.

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