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Saudi-Led Coalition Says Intercepted Drone In Makkah Region

Saudi-Led Coalition Says Intercepted Drone In Makkah Region


Date: 2026-11-03 02:27:43

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it had intercepted a drone in the region of Makkah, Islam's holiest city, following repeated waves of attacks by the pro-Iran militants on the kingdom.

"Interception and destruction of a drone in the Mecca region," Turki al-Malki, the coalition's spokesman wrote on social media, without elaborating on the source of the attack.

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The Peninsula

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