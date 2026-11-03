Saudi-Led Coalition Says Intercepted Drone In Makkah Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it had intercepted a drone in the region of Makkah, Islam's holiest city, following repeated waves of attacks by the pro-Iran militants on the kingdom.

"Interception and destruction of a drone in the Mecca region," Turki al-Malki, the coalition's spokesman wrote on social media, without elaborating on the source of the attack.