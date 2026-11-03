Spain To Work 'Tirelessly' To Restore Trust In Trains After Deadly Accident: Minister
Madrid: Spain will work "tirelessly" to restore public confidence in high-speed train travel, the transport minister said on Tuesday, after a collision last week killed 69 people in the country's second such disaster this year.
"We pledge to work tirelessly to achieve and regain the public's trust in high-speed rail," Oscar Puente told a press conference as he presented new measures to improve safety.
He also announced an aid package of 30 million euros ($33.5 million) for the families of the dead and the scores who were injured in Wednesday's accident in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha.
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