Cannabis Stock Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) Soars On Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including cannabis stocks issues a news and trading alert for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB ).

The stock makes the TSX top gainerlist following acquisition news. Aurora is trading at 7.10 +1.21 (+20.54%) on volume of over 1.7 Million shares. The stock has a day's high of $7.20.

Aurora is trading at 5.08 +0.86 (+20.24%) on the Nasdaq.

Organigram to acquire Aurora for C$7.80 per Aurora Common Share; Aurora shareholders will have the option to receive such Consideration in cash, Organigram shares or a combination of both, subject to proration. Transaction provides Aurora shareholders with certainty of value, meaningful immediate liquidity and participation in the combined entity Offer represents a 93% premium to Aurora's Unaffected Share Price on August 10, 2026 1 and a 21% premium to the implied value of the unsolicited Curaleaf Hostile Bid as of November 2, 2026 2, unanimously rejected by Aurora's Board of Directors Organigram shareholders to participate alongside Aurora shareholders in a company with greater scale, enhanced supply chain certainty, global footprint and diversification The combined company will own and operate five EU-GMP certified production and distribution facilities and bring world-class innovation to existing and new markets to meet international demand and support global market share expansion This Transaction has unanimous support of both Organigram and Aurora Boards of Directors; Organigram's and Aurora's directors and senior officers and Organigram's significant shareholder have each entered into voting support agreements

Highlights

Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI)) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) today announced that they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which Organigram will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the " Aurora Shares ") of Aurora at a price of C$7.80 per Aurora Common Share (the " Transaction ").

The Transaction values Aurora at approximately C$561 million on a fully diluted equity value basis. The consideration represents a 93% premium to the unaffected closing share price of Aurora Shares on the TSX as of August 10, 2026, the last full trading day of Aurora prior to the announcement by Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (" Curaleaf ") of its intention to launch a hostile takeover bid for Aurora (the " Unaffected Price "), and a 21% premium relative to the current bid value of the Curaleaf hostile offer 3 (the " Hostile Bid ") as most recently amended on October 6, 2026, which was unanimously rejected by Aurora's Board of Directors.

The Transaction provides Aurora shareholders with compelling immediate value, meaningful choice in how they receive their consideration, and the opportunity for continued participation in the future growth and value creation of the combined company.

Together, Organigram and Aurora will create a global cannabis champion with a leadership position in Canada, Europe and Australia and a growing presence across other key regions. The two Canadian-headquartered cannabis companies will boast a global platform with greater scale, broader capabilities, financial strength and international reach. Organigram's recreational cannabis leadership, production network, R&D platform and European medical commercial operations complement Aurora's global medical cannabis leadership, established international presence, and EU-GMP certified manufacturing capabilities. The combined company will also benefit from the support of Organigram's cornerstone strategic shareholder, BT DE Investments Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of British American Tobacco (" BAT "), a global consumer goods company with demonstrable innovation, marketing and product development capabilities around the world.

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