Bangladesh Health Delegation Visits LIVE4WELL
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Nearly 40 Media Representatives and Health Officials Take Part in Exchange; Exploring Preventive Medicine Development and Collaboration Opportunities in AsiaHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 – The Bangladesh Health Delegation undertook a seven-day visit to China, with a study visit to LIVE4WELL, a Hong Kong innovative health management platform, as one of its key engagements. The delegation visited LIVE4WELL on October 28. Its members included nearly 40 journalists and editors from Bangladesh, along with officials from Bangladeshi health departments. Through company presentations, technical exchanges and hands-on smart health screening experiences, delegates gained insight into Hong Kong's developments in preventive medicine, health management and innovative health technology, and explored the application of related services in different markets, as well as opportunities for collaboration.
The participating Bangladesh media included Daily Sun, BSS, BTV, Independent TV, Jamuna TV, Somoy TV, Channel24, Daily Kalbela and Daily Kaler Kantho. The visit offered the delegation insights from the perspectives of technology, services and user-experience into how LIVE4WELL integrates smart health assessments into everyday health management, while providing an opportunity for healthcare industry exchange between Bangladesh and Hong Kong.
Exploring AI Health Screening Through Hands-on Smart Health Assessment
LIVE4WELL representatives first introduced the company's vision and health management services to the delegation, followed by presentations on its seven AI health screening devices and home-grown healthcare large language model, Medical LLM for Healthcare (MediLLM). The presentations explored how different types of health data can be integrated to support health risk interpretation and personalized health management. Dr. Russell CHAN, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of E-SENSE Innovation & Technology Limited, was also invited to attend and introduce Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT) screening technology.
The question-and-answer session drew an enthusiastic response, with media representatives actively raising questions on assessment accuracy, user fees and service arrangements, and engaging in in-depth exchanges with Ms. Miranda WONG, Co-founder of LIVE4WELL, and Dr. Russell CHAN, on how innovative health technologies can address the needs of different markets. Several Bangladeshi media outlets subsequently conducted separate interviews with the two to learn more about LIVE4WELL's health management philosophy and the application of related screening technologies.
Following the presentations and discussions, the delegation toured the LIVE4WELL Intelligent Health Assessment Centre. LIVE4WELL representatives explained the functions, operation and assessment process of each screening device one by one. Delegates then experienced the smart screenings first-hand, gaining an understanding of the entire service journey from health assessment to report interpretation.
Deepening Hong Kong–Bangladesh Exchange and Exploring Cross-Regional Cooperation Opportunities
Ms. Miranda WONG, Co-founder of LIVE4WELL, said,“The visit of the Bangladesh Health Delegation to China has given us a deeper understanding of local concerns about health screening, service affordability and health management, while also enabling Bangladeshi media and health sector representatives to see first-hand how health technology is applied in Hong Kong. When expanding into different markets, we first seek to understand local income levels and actual needs and then work with potential partners to study suitable service offerings, pricing and cooperation models, rather than simply adopting our Hong Kong service model. We hope to take this exchange as a starting point to stay connected with various sectors in Bangladesh, deepen our understanding of the local healthcare environment and the needs of the public, and explore future opportunities for exchange and cooperation.”
LIVE4WELL continues to study preventive medicine development, health management needs and market conditions across Asia, and actively engages with the healthcare, health technology, corporate and community sectors in each locality. By combining health education, technology application and local collaboration, the company seeks to explore service models that meet local needs and are sustainable. On the technology front, LIVE4WELL also hopes to gradually build, through the research and development of MediLLM, a health database that better reflects the characteristics of Asian populations. This work will be advanced step by step in line with research and validation progress, subject to appropriate data governance, privacy protection and applicable regulatory requirements.
High-resolution photos HERE
The participating Bangladesh media included Daily Sun, BSS, BTV, Independent TV, Jamuna TV, Somoy TV, Channel24, Daily Kalbela and Daily Kaler Kantho. The visit offered the delegation insights from the perspectives of technology, services and user-experience into how LIVE4WELL integrates smart health assessments into everyday health management, while providing an opportunity for healthcare industry exchange between Bangladesh and Hong Kong.
Exploring AI Health Screening Through Hands-on Smart Health Assessment
LIVE4WELL representatives first introduced the company's vision and health management services to the delegation, followed by presentations on its seven AI health screening devices and home-grown healthcare large language model, Medical LLM for Healthcare (MediLLM). The presentations explored how different types of health data can be integrated to support health risk interpretation and personalized health management. Dr. Russell CHAN, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of E-SENSE Innovation & Technology Limited, was also invited to attend and introduce Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT) screening technology.
The question-and-answer session drew an enthusiastic response, with media representatives actively raising questions on assessment accuracy, user fees and service arrangements, and engaging in in-depth exchanges with Ms. Miranda WONG, Co-founder of LIVE4WELL, and Dr. Russell CHAN, on how innovative health technologies can address the needs of different markets. Several Bangladeshi media outlets subsequently conducted separate interviews with the two to learn more about LIVE4WELL's health management philosophy and the application of related screening technologies.
Following the presentations and discussions, the delegation toured the LIVE4WELL Intelligent Health Assessment Centre. LIVE4WELL representatives explained the functions, operation and assessment process of each screening device one by one. Delegates then experienced the smart screenings first-hand, gaining an understanding of the entire service journey from health assessment to report interpretation.
Deepening Hong Kong–Bangladesh Exchange and Exploring Cross-Regional Cooperation Opportunities
Ms. Miranda WONG, Co-founder of LIVE4WELL, said,“The visit of the Bangladesh Health Delegation to China has given us a deeper understanding of local concerns about health screening, service affordability and health management, while also enabling Bangladeshi media and health sector representatives to see first-hand how health technology is applied in Hong Kong. When expanding into different markets, we first seek to understand local income levels and actual needs and then work with potential partners to study suitable service offerings, pricing and cooperation models, rather than simply adopting our Hong Kong service model. We hope to take this exchange as a starting point to stay connected with various sectors in Bangladesh, deepen our understanding of the local healthcare environment and the needs of the public, and explore future opportunities for exchange and cooperation.”
LIVE4WELL continues to study preventive medicine development, health management needs and market conditions across Asia, and actively engages with the healthcare, health technology, corporate and community sectors in each locality. By combining health education, technology application and local collaboration, the company seeks to explore service models that meet local needs and are sustainable. On the technology front, LIVE4WELL also hopes to gradually build, through the research and development of MediLLM, a health database that better reflects the characteristics of Asian populations. This work will be advanced step by step in line with research and validation progress, subject to appropriate data governance, privacy protection and applicable regulatory requirements.
High-resolution photos HERE
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