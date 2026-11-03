Designinspire Opens On 18 November With Free Admission To The Public On 19-21 November



Hong Kong, Nov 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as lead sponsor and organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), the latest DesignInspire takes place from 18 to 21 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The exhibition offers free admission throughout its four-day run, opening exclusively to trade buyers on 18 November and to both trade buyers and the public from 19 to 21 November. Under the theme " Wander & Wonder", the 2026 edition of DesignInspire encourages visitors to embark on a journey of exploration guided by curiosity, discovering inspiration through interactions across different cultures and creative disciplines. Highlight exhibitions include "ABITO/HK" by Salone del Mobile, specially infused with Hong Kong design elements and being shown in the city for the first time; "Cabinets of Wonders", a cross-cultural creative showcase curated by emerging artist Chilai Howard; "Breathing in Motion", an immersive installation created by renowned Swiss design studio atelier oï; and " House of Lumière ", curated jointly by lighting design master Tino Kwan and interior designer CM Jao. Through a diverse range of exhibitions and interactive experiences, the fair demonstrates how design connects culture, creativity and innovation, inspiring ideas among trade buyers and transforming creative design excellence into commercial opportunities through elevated customer experiences. HKTDC Associate Executive Director Anna Cheung said: "Design is not only a form of creative expression, but also a powerful force driving cultural exchange, brand development and business innovation. Since its launch, DesignInspire has served as an international platform for design exchange, fostering connections between creative industries and the business community. This year's fair brings together more than 200 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, including creative organisations from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Italy, Switzerland, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the United States, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and beyond, showcasing works and projects by more than 320 internationally renowned designer brands and demonstrating the diversity and vibrancy of creative design from around the world. Through exhibitions, forums, innovation workshops, business matching, advisory services on intellectual property for the creative industries and networking activities, DesignInspire builds connections and helps creative ideas reach the market. This supports the direction set out in Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan to develop Hong Kong into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, reinforcing the city's position as Asia's hub for creative design and business exchange." ABITO/HK by Italy's Salone del Mobile makes its debut in DesignInspire This edition of DesignInspire will showcase a collection of world-class design projects, headlined by "ABITO/HK" – a special pavilion presented for the first time in Hong Kong by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Supported by the CCIDA as the lead sponsor and organised by the HKTDC, "ABITO/HK" is produced and promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presented in Hong Kong in collaboration with Salone del Mobile, in partnership with the Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong and Macao, and curated by the world-renowned design studio Palomba Serafini Associati. Infused with a distinct Hong Kong perspective, the exhibition juxtaposes iconic furniture and design pieces from Italy and Hong Kong. Tracing their evolution through a chronological lens, it highlights the development of design aesthetics and lifestyle sensibilities in both regions. The Italian exhibition showcases collectible, iconic designs from prestigious brands such as Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Versace, Max Mara, Porro, Cassina, Kartell, B&B Italia, Memphis and selected garments come from the historical fashion archive of the Quinto-Tinarelli Collection; while the Hong Kong showcase presents signature works by contemporary creative pioneers, including Alan Chan, Douglas Young, Elaine Ng, Freeman Lau, Henry Steiner, William Lim and more. Beyond offering global high-end buyers and collectors a unique opportunity to appreciate the finest Italian and Hong Kong design, the exhibition serves as a professional platform for in-depth exchange and business networking, helping buyers discover design treasures rich in cultural heritage. Cabinets of Wonders showcases convergence of Hong Kong and Swiss design Held concurrently with DesignInspire at the HKCEC, Business of Design Week (BODW) welcomes Switzerland as its partner country this year, with several DesignInspire showcases also featuring strong Swiss creative elements. Curated by Hong Kong artist and curator Chilai Howard, "Cabinets of Wonders" brings together a wide range of creative disciplines, including audiovisual art, typography, ceramics, paper sculpture, metal craftsmanship, watchmaking and interactive installations from 20-25 designers, artists and brands from Hong Kong and Switzerland, uncovering how design transcends geographic and cultural boundaries, transforming creativity, memories and values into a common language. Participating parties include legendary watchmaker Parmigiani Fleurier, award-winning Swiss graphic designer Dafi Kühne, furniture designer Adrien Rovero, who has collaborated with brands such as Hermès, renowned Hong Kong designer and artist Freeman Lau, acclaimed music producer Edward Chan, kinetic installation artist Joseph Chan, iconic Swiss furniture brand Vitra, and design studio BIG GAME. Inspired by the harmonious relationship between nature and the surrounding environment embodied by Swiss Alpine chalets, the exhibition space offers an immersive environment that invites visitors to experience the connections and resonance between Hong Kong and Swiss design cultures. Breathing in Motion offers an immersive spatial experience through light Another highlight is presented by internationally acclaimed Swiss design studio atelier oï with the support of Tribe22. Known for its multidisciplinary approach combining architecture, craftsmanship and scenography, the studio specialises in innovative applications of natural materials such as wood, leather, metal and textiles in designs. The company's portfolio includes long-standing collaborations with leading international fashion, jewellery and furniture brands, including Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Moroso and Rimowa. At DesignInspire, atelier oï presents the immersive installation "Breathing in Motion". The Oïphorique lighting collection, whose rhythmic movements resembling breathing actions elegantly merge light, material and motion, serves as the heart of the showcase. Enhanced by curved mirrored structures that create layers of reflections and light effects, the installation offers visitors an immersive spatial experience, encouraging them to explore the connections between design, perception and the surrounding environment. House of Lumière reshapes spatial aesthetics with lighting solutions "House of Lumière", jointly curated by lighting maestro Tino Kwan and interior designer CM Jao, brings together leading lighting brands from Hong Kong, France, Italy, Spain and the Chinese Mainland. Through a fusion of lighting artistry, spatial design and innovative technologies, the pavilion presents over 80 designer lighting creations, including works by Steve Leung and André Fu, and pieces from Davide Groppi, DCW éditions, Vibia and more. The exhibition highlights emerging trends and the applications of lighting design across residential, cultural and commercial environments. International brands gather at DesignInspire The American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) will participate for the first time, showcasing the boundless aesthetic and creative possibilities of sustainable hardwoods in contemporary design. The participation of AHEC further reinforces Hong Kong's role as a regional hub for creative design exchange and enhances links with the global design community. In addition, the DesignInspire Boutique is a dedicated retail zone where visitors can purchase art pieces and design products created by designers and artists from around the world, including works from well-known brands such as Lehni, MEMPHIS, LEEVIDA, SOULITE, SEEHOW Group, award-winning local design brand Get the Pong and 3D-printing design studio noodo lab. Beyond bringing together leading global design brands, DesignInspire is committed to nurturing design talent and encouraging industry innovation. The Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University will present works by the next generation of design talent, while the DFA Design for Asia Awards will showcase a selection of award-winning works. These platforms provide broader exposure and development opportunities for outstanding designs while fostering exchange and collaboration across the industry and empowering industry development. Complimentary business matching and intellectual property advisory services Through its business matching service and organising buyer missions, DesignInspire actively connects global buyers with design brands, helping businesses identify innovative design solutions tailored to their needs while enhancing customer experiences and creating commercial value. Design 31 FHKI also offers intellectual property advisory services, providing professional support to creative talent seeking to commercialise their ideas and bring innovative concepts to market through the exhibition. These services help facilitate the conversion of creative achievements into commercially promising projects. The exhibition features InnoTalks, bringing together internationally renowned designers and industry experts to share their insights. Besides, a series of creative workshops will be held to enable participants to learn new craft techniques and design concepts. Monotype serves as DesignInspire's creative typography partner. By using selected Monotype typefaces, visitors can create personalised typographic artworks and discover how typography shapes aesthetics and creative expression. Meanwhile, three major HKTDC events, namely the Business of Intellectual Property Asia Forum, HKTDC Entrepreneur Day (E-Day) and Start-up Express International, will run alongside DesignInspire on 19 and 20 November at the HKCEC. Bringing together experts from the innovation and technology, intellectual property and entrepreneurship sectors, these events aim to promote cross-sector collaboration and create new business opportunities. Participants can utilise the business matching offered by the HKTDC to connect with companies, creative talents and potential partners from around the world, exploring opportunities to cooperate. Concurrently, the flagship Business of Design Week (BODW) 2026 Summit, organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, will take place from 18 to 20 November at Hall 3C of the HKCEC. Bringing together more than 50 creative leaders and business decisionmakers from around the world, the summit will explore six key themes while promoting international design exchange and cross-sector collaboration. DesignInspire details Date: 18-21 November 2026 (Wednesday to Saturday)

18 November (exclusively open to trade visitors)

19-21 November (open to trade and public visitors) Time: 18 November 2026 (Wed) 2pm-7pm

19-20 November 2026 (Thu to Fri) 9:30am-7:30pm

21 November 2026 (Sat) 9:30am-7pm Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 3D-E Admission: Free admission Website: Photo download: Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as lead sponsor and co-organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), DesignInspire will take place from 18 to 21 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre "ABITO/HK", presented by Salone del Mobile in Hong Kong for the first time, features iconic Italian and Hong Kong furniture and design pieces. The exhibition traces the evolution of lifestyles, living spaces and aesthetic values in both places through a timeline-based narrative, creating cross-cultural interactions that highlight shared aesthetic pursuits alongside distinctive cultural identities Curated by Hong Kong artist and curator Chilai Howard, "Cabinets of Wonders" brings together a wide range of creative disciplines, including furniture design, audiovisual art, typography, ceramics, paper sculpture, metal craftsmanship, watchmaking and interactive installations from 20-25 designers, artists and brands from Hong Kong and Switzerland, exploring how design transcends geographic and cultural boundaries, transforming creativity, memories and values into a common language "House of Lumière", jointly curated by lighting design master Tino Kwan (left) and renowned interior designer CM Jao (middle), combines lighting art, spatial design and innovative lighting technologies to demonstrate the application and future development of lighting design across lifestyle, cultural and commercial settings. It will showcase lighting products from international brands, including FOCUS 5 BLACK by DCW éditions (right)

Websites Media enquiries Please contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department: Raconteur PR: Betsy Tse Tel: (852) 9742 7338 Email: [email protected] Molisa Lau Tel: (852) 6187 7786 Email: [email protected] HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department: Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: [email protected] Christy Lee Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: [email protected] HKTDC Media Room: About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: . Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedIn About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to this project only and does not otherwise take part in such funded activities/projects. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication and relevant materials/events (or by members of the project teams) are those of HKTDC only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee. About Business of Design Week Business of Design Week (BODW), Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002, is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and gathers some of the world's foremost design masters, brand leaders and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong as well as overseas, driving discourse on the value of design and innovation to inspire global audiences and explore new business opportunities.

