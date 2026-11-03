MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) 11 Financial Institutions Join HKMA Expert Group on Agentic Finance

Hong Kong, Nov 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 2 November 2026, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced the launch of Project SAGE to support the responsible development and adoption of agentic finance in Hong Kong. SAGE stands for“Securing Agentic Finance with Governance and Enablement”. The project will focus on enabling practical applications of agentic finance.

In order to bring together expertise and perspectives, the HKMA established the Agentic Finance Expert Group, which consists of relevant stakeholders like financial institutions, technology service providers, academia, and professional service firms.

The members of the Agentic Finance Expert Group are as follows, based on the Annex issued by the HKMA on 2 November 2026:

Financial institutions: Adyen, Anchorpoint Financial, Ant International, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Mastercard, Payment Cards Group, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), HSBC, UnionPay International, Visa Hong Kong, and WeChat Pay Hong Kong

Technology service providers: Amazon Web Services, Animoca Brands, Circle Hong Kong, Google Cloud, JINGDONG Technology, SHOPLINE, and Tencent Cloud

Professional service firms: AIFT, Clifford Chance, and PwC

Academia: Professor Allen Huang of HKUST Business School