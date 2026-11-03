MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) UNMOVE Launches Seven-Day Pass and Short-Cycle Personal Training for APEC Visitors in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, Nov 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - UNMOVE, the 10,000-square-metre sports and recovery centre in Shenzhen's Xili district, today announced a seven-day pass and two short-cycle personal training packages, developed for the international professionals in the city for APEC 2026.

The seven-day pass gives full access to the facility. The training packages run 3 sessions over 7 days, or 9 sessions over 21 days. All three are offered at introductory rates through the APEC period and are available to every member, Chinese or international.

APEC 2026 has brought several thousand delegates, executives and advisers to Shenzhen, most of them for one to two weeks. Their days are scheduled from morning to evening, and the hour they would normally spend training is usually the first thing to be cut. Many of them train daily at home and intend to keep doing so here.

"People who train every day don't stop when they travel," said Choc, chief executive officer of UNMOVE. "What stops is their access. They land in a new city, the hotel gym has three machines and a thirty-minute limit, and by the seven day the habit is gone. A monthly membership doesn't solve that for someone who is here for nine days."

The shorter cycle is also a response to how visitors use coaching. A standard personal training block of 20 or 30 sessions assumes a member who will still be in the same city in three months. For a guest on a two-week stay, most of that block goes unused, and the sessions that do happen are compressed into the last few days.

"9 sessions in 21days is not a smaller version of a normal package," Choc said. "It's the right size for someone with a deadline. They can train every other day, and the last session still means something."

The seven-day pass covers the whole building rather than a single zone: more than 300 pin-loaded machines from Panatta, Life Fitness, Precor, Nautilus, Freemotion and Newtech; a 200-square-metre cinema cardio room; a Les Mills studio; a 40-degree hot yoga room; a 500-square-metre HYROX-certified training area; a competition-spec boxing ring and a pickleball court; and a recovery wing with liquid nitrogen cryotherapy, medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen and an infrared sauna.

On pricing, Choc was direct. "We set one price list and applied it to everyone," he said. "Visitors shouldn't pay more than the people who live here, and the people who live here shouldn't find out that a guest from out of town got a better deal. It's the same card, the same rate, the same terms."

UNMOVE opened in Xili with a membership model built on monthly billing, published pricing and no commission at the front desk. The centre says the short-cycle products follow the same principle: a member who wants to leave can leave, and a visitor who wants three days should not have to buy a year.

The seven-day pass and both training packages are available at the UNMOVE front desk in Xili and through the centre's official booking channels from today. Pricing details and terms are available on request.

About UNMOVE

UNMOVE is a 10,000-square-metre sports and recovery centre in Shenzhen's Xili district. Its facilities include a 300-machine training floor, a cinema cardio room, a Les Mills studio, a hot yoga room, a HYROX-certified training area, a boxing ring, a pickleball court and a recovery wing offering cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen and infrared sauna. The centre operates on monthly membership, published pricing and a three-layer physical assessment renewed each month.

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