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Paul To Return Against Doumbe In Dubai On Christmas Eve

Paul To Return Against Doumbe In Dubai On Christmas Eve


Date: 2026-11-03 02:17:46

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jake Paul will face former kickboxing world champion Cedric Doumbe in Dubai on December 24 in his first bout since a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last year.

Paul fractured his jaw in two places during the sixth-round stoppage defeat by Britain's former heavyweight champion in Miami last December and underwent multiple surgeries before announcing his return to the ring in October.

"Cedric... was calling me out two years ago after knocking a guy out in nine seconds. Well, now you get your chance," Paul said in a statement.

"I'm rusty, my jaw isn't quite right and I don't have kickboxing world titles like you do. But this isn't kickboxing, mon ami. This is boxing.

"Just like (Ukraine's) Oleksandr Usyk feasted on Rico Verhoeven, I'm going to eat you for dinner in Dubai on Christmas Eve."

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has a 12-2 professional record, with his only defeats coming against Britain's Tommy Fury and Joshua.

Cameroonian-born Frenchman Doumbe is a twice world champion in kickboxing, compiling a 75-7-1 record with 45 knockouts.

Since moving to mixed martial arts, he has won six of his seven professional fights, including a nine-second stoppage of Jordan Zebo in September 2023, the victory Paul referenced in his comments.

Paul and Doumbe are due face the media at promotional events in Paris on November 10 and Dubai two days later.

Jake Paul Cedric Doumbe Dubai Anthony Joshua

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Gulf Times

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