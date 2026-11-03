Confident India Start New Zealand ODI Series With Eye On Next Year's World Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) After a resounding win in the T20 series last week, India now turn their attention to the five-match ODI series against New Zealand on Wednesday when the two teams play the first match in Auckland.

Last week, India eased past New Zealand 3-2 in a five-match T20I series. After the five-match ODI series, India will play two Tests against New Zealand to wrap up a busy all-format tour.

Captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday said the ODI and Test series are equally 'important' as India get ready to begin their countdown for next year's 50-over ICC World Cup to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year in Oct and Nov.

"Both (the ODI and Test series) are very important," Gill said on the eve of the first ODI in Auckland on Tuesday.

"If it was in my hands and all the players were fit, I would have liked to have all the players who we are looking at playing during the World Cup (for the full ODI series), but the two Test matches are also very important," Gill said.

India played a five-match T20 before the ODI series but Gill wished the scheduling could have been different.

"If it had been one-day first, then T20, and then Test, we could have played all five (ODI) matches (with our strongest squad), but (we couldn't do this) because the gap between the one-day (series) and Test matches was very small," Gil explained.

"... because we are playing the one-dayers in between (the T20Is and Tests), the players in the Test team are having to miss the last two one-dayers," he said.

Speaking of the ICC World Test Championship, Gill said: "The WTC scenario has become very interesting. The series that happened between Australia and South Africa was really interesting, and has balanced the table very nicely. Hopefully if we play well in the Test series here, and then we play Australia at home, so that gives us a chance of playing in the final."

Gill said India would miss the services of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is not available for the New Zealand trip.

"Firstly, I think he is a great player," Gill said of Pandya. "The qualities that he brings to the team, not many players in the world possess those qualities, to be able to have a fast-bowling allrounder who can bowl (in any phase) of the game, with the new ball, middle overs and death overs, and the kind of batting he has.

"It's been very unfortunate that he hasn't been able to play since the IPL, and yes we have had multiple conversations. He was supposed to play the India A matches (against Australia A), but just before that he had some niggles again, so hopefully he will be fit soon and he will play some domestic cricket, and then hopefully we will see him back in the side soon," he said.

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