QFA Disciplinary Committee Fines Al Sadd's Claudio Leonel QR 1 Million

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Football Association's (QFA) Disciplinary Committee has issued a series of suspensions, financial penalties, and warnings for incidents during Week 8 of the Doha Bank Stars League.

The heaviest penalty went to Al Sadd player Claudio Leonel, who received a six-match suspension, a fine of QR 1,000,000, and liability for property damage costs after throwing the match's best player award following unsporting conduct in the match against Al Shamal, under Articles 44/9-3 and 6.3 of the disciplinary code.

Two of his teammates were also penalized for misconduct following the same fixture: Mohammed Kamara received a warning and a fine of QR 10,000, while Saad Abdullah al-Sheeb was warned and fined the same amount.

Al Shamal had two representatives sanctioned over the same match. Midfielder Mohammed Ali bin Ramadan was suspended for three matches and fined QR 15,000 for a physical altercation with an opponent, under Article 47/1/7, while assistant coach Khaled Ahmed al-Ansari received a five-match ban and a fine of QR 50,000.

Elsewhere, Al Arabi fitness coach Francisco Rias was warned and fined QR 5,000 for his conduct toward match officials during the game against Al Rayyan.

Meanwhile, Al Ahli was fined QR 5,000 as a club and warned, and will be billed for damage caused to the substitutes' bench during its match against Al Shahania once the relevant party assesses the cost.

Qatar Football Association QFA Disciplinary Committee Claudio Leonel