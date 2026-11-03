Lusail Continues Strong Start In Table Tennis League With Well-Deserved Wins

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail Sports Club maintained its strong form in the 2026/2027 table tennis league season, securing well-deserved 3-0 victories against both Al Wakrah and Al Rayyan.

These results underscore the club's readiness to compete at a high level throughout the current season.

Lusail began its campaign with a challenging encounter against Qatar SC, the reigning league champions.

The team delivered an impressive, competitive, and determined performance, taking a 2-1 lead.

However, Qatar SC fought back to level the score at 2-2, forcing a decisive fifth match, which the defending champions ultimately won. Despite the 3-2 final score, the Lusail players earned praise for their commendable performance.

In their subsequent matches, Lusail secured a convincing 3-0 win over Al Wakrah, followed by another 3-0 victory against Al Rayyan.

These results highlight the team's technical growth and its ability to compete effectively against various opponents in the tournament.

These outcomes reflect the ongoing efforts by Lusail Sports Club's management to develop its sports programs and strengthen the club's presence across various local competitions.

This is achieved by supporting athletes, fostering an environment conducive to skill development, and identifying new sporting talent.

Looking ahead, Lusail Sports Club aims to build on this positive momentum and continue its winning streak, further solidifying its standing within the Qatari table tennis landscape and striving for even greater achievements. Achievements during the 2026/2027 sports season

Lusail Sports Club table tennis Qatar SC Al Rayyan