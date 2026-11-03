Robinson Wins England Cricketer Of The Year Award

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ollie Robinson was named England cricketer of the year on Tuesday to complete his remarkable return to the international arena.

Robinson spent over two years out of favour with the England selectors before making a memorable comeback this year.

The 32-year-old seam bowler took 28 wickets at an average of just 9.32 in Test matches against New Zealand and Pakistan.

Robinson is set for a major role in England's forthcoming red-ball programme, which takes in trips to South Africa, Bangladesh and the 150th anniversary Test against Australia in Melbourne.

The scale of Robinson's impact in his four Tests this year saw him crowned by members at the Vitality Cricket Media Club Awards at Lord's, claiming the trophy named after former England captain Bob Willis.

"It's a huge honour to receive this award. After spending such a long time away from the England side, to come back and have the summer I've had has been incredibly special," Robinson said.

"There were certainly some tough moments along the way, which makes receiving recognition like this mean even more.

"I've absolutely loved being back playing for England and hopefully there's plenty more to come."

Middlesex seam bowler Naavya Sharma, currently in the West Indies with England Lions, took the young cricketer of the year award after a breakout season.

Ollie Robinson England Cricketer of the Year Bob Willis