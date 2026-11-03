Unesco Chairperson Highlights Aspects Of Higher Education In Arab Countries

Universities and other educational institutions should foster the youth with knowledge and skills not just for the labour market but for empowering them for the future, noted the chairperson of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and the Permanent Representative of Qatar to Unesco, Dr Nasser bin Hamad al-Hinzab.

Speaking at the opening session of the Fifth Unesco Conference on Higher Education in the Arab Countries being held in Doha, Dr al-Hinzab highlighted the preventive action plan to protect education from attacks, an initiative spearheaded by Qatar. Stating that higher education is a long-term investment, he also pointed to the threats faced by educational institutions in crisis zones.

During his address, Dr al-Hinzab highlighted three pillars for sustainable education in the Arab countries. He said:“First, enhancing co-operation between Arab countries on two levels: academic and governmental, and expanding partnerships that support the development of higher education and scientific research among Arab countries. Secondly, adopting decisions that elevate public education and position it among top priorities.”

“And the third is a renewed commitment to the broader message of higher education, providing the fundamental basis for building communities - knowledgeable societies that support sustainable development - and opening avenues for dialogue and coexistence in the Arab region,” he continued.

He explained:“Preparing our youth for the labour market is not enough; we must also empower them, equip them for the future, and ensure they bear the responsibility and make a positive contribution to their societies and the building of a sustainable future.”

He underlined that, as chairperson of the council, he focuses on supporting the organisation's role as a platform for dialogue, co-operation, and collective action, aiming to turn shared commitments into tangible outcomes.

Dr al-Hinzab pointed to the significant global expansion of higher education, noting that, according to Unesco's first global report for 2024, the number of students enrolled in higher education has reached over 269mn. He called for sustainable investment and shared responsibility among member states, development partners, and the private sector to address challenges related to quality and equal opportunity and support progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 4.

The official highlighted the rapid technological advances and the role of artificial intelligence in reshaping learning, scientific research, and work. He stressed the need to uphold the quality of education and ensure that technology serves humanity and develops human skills, rather than replacing human thought.

He also said the Unesco Executive Board will convene an extraordinary session of the General Conference in January 2027 to consider developing a new international standard-setting instrument on youth and digital environments in the age of artificial intelligence.

Regarding the disruption of education in various crisis-hit regions, Dr al-Hinzab noted that the entire learning community lives under constant threat in such places.

“Let me touch upon an issue of special significance in the Arab world: the threats faced by education in crisis zones. Students, educators, and researchers in conflict zones live in constant uncertainty, and educational institutions face severe threats to their physical infrastructure. Numerous educational institutions have been targeted, destroyed, or subjected to military use, robbing generations of students of their right to education for prolonged periods, especially in Gaza,” he highlighted.

He stressed that education is a fundamental human right that must not be compromised under any circumstances.“In this context, we commend the pivotal role of Qatar in strengthening Arab solidarity within The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation's framework, reflecting an unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles and relentless efforts by leadership to champion this cause and protect educational institutions,” he underscored.

UNESCO higher education