Doha's Hosting Of World Cup Marks Major Milestone In Padel's Global Growth, Says FIP President

MENAFN - Gulf Times) President of the International Padel Federation (FIP), Luigi Carraro, said Doha's hosting of the 2026 Padel World Cup marked a major milestone in the sport's development and growing global reach, praising Qatar's organizational capabilities and its experience in staging major international sporting events.

Speaking on Monday, Carraro said the Qatar 2026 tournament was the biggest and most important event in padel, noting that the participation of national teams representing all five continents reflected the sport's growing international profile and expanding global player base.

The FIP president praised Qatar's role in supporting and developing the sport, saying the country had become a home for padel. He particularly commended the efforts of HE President of the Qatar Padel Federation, Nasser bin Ghanim Al Khelaifi, in supporting the initiative and helping realize its ambitions.

Carraro noted that the current edition features 32 national teams representing 20 countries, with a strong contingent of top-ranked male and female players. He also highlighted the €1.2 million prize fund, the largest in the history of padel tournaments, which is being divided equally between the men's and women's competitions said the move reflected the FIP's commitment to promoting gender equality and equal opportunities.

Carraro also addressed the participating players, urging them to enjoy the competition, deliver their best performances and uphold the highest standards of fair play and sportsmanship while once again showcasing their skills to the world.

Carraro urged the participating players to take pride in their achievement, noting that they represented the top 256 players among more than 40 million padel players worldwide. He stressed that representing their respective countries was both a significant responsibility and a great honor, encouraging them to compete with passion, uphold the principles of fair play and sportsmanship, and show respect for their opponents and match officials.

International Padel Federation Padel sport Luigi Carraro Qatar