American Association Of Community Colleges Launches New Resources To Elevate Community Colleges Nationally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) is raising the profile of the nation's 1,015 community colleges with new resources highlighting student stories, successful community college programs, and the collective impact of these institutions nationwide.

Community colleges are drivers of economic opportunity. They serve more than 10 million students annually – about 40% of all U.S. undergraduates. Despite this, they receive less focus and less funding than four-year institutions. These new resources aim to put community colleges in the spotlight.

National Public Service Announcement: A two-minute PSA showcases community colleges as engines of opportunity, putting education within reach for millions of Americans and creating pathways to economic mobility. Watch it here.

Student Stories Bank: Behind every statistic is a student with a story. AACC's Student Stories Bank captures the stories of students who found opportunity at their local community college. This media resource puts a spotlight on students from all backgrounds, including parenting students, first-generation students, military veterans returning to college, working students, and more. Visit the Student Stories Bank here.

Strategic Compass Wins: In April 2026, AACC President & CEO DeRionne P. Pollard announced the Strategic Compass 2035. More than a strategic plan, the Strategic Compass is a long-horizon framework that will provide navigation for AACC into the future. It's guided by five directional anchors: Data Insights & Adaptive Governance; Ecosystem Orchestration; Student Agency & Lifelong Learning; Innovation for All; and Voice & Advocacy. Community colleges already are doing work in these areas. The Strategic Compass Wins project puts a spotlight on this work, showing how colleges are collaborating in their communities, building workforce programs for the future, advancing civic engagement and more. Explore the Compass Wins here.

Talking About Talent: A new videocast hosted by Pollard features conversations about community colleges and the national talent pipeline. Thought leaders, practitioners and government officials explore some of higher education's most pressing questions, from expanding economic mobility and strengthening the workforce to higher education's role in the public good, civic education, and building resilient communities. The first three episodes feature conversations with U.S. Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President Jason Tyszko, and Apprenticeships for America Executive Director John Colborn. Watch it here.

Together, these resources provide a bigger picture of the power of community colleges to change lives, transform communities, and strengthen the nation.

About AACC

As the voice of the nation's community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), delivers educational and economic opportunity for more than 10 million students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC's member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers, and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all.

Contact: Meghan Gibbons

Phone: 202-744-9288

...