MONTEL WILLIAMS AND 'JIMMY' STAR JEN LILLEY JOIN 'WE're OUT OF TIME' VETERANS TRIBUTE SERIES

"We're Out of Time" podcast with host Richard Taite honors veterans and military families with November podcast series.

#1 Mental Health Apple Podcast Honors National Veterans & Military Families Month; Also Featuring Marine Veteran Shane Neal and Psychologist Dr. Sharon Birman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of National Veterans and Military Families Month, We're Out of Time, the award-winning podcast hosted by addiction recovery advocate Richard Taite, is dedicating four November episodes to veterans, military families and the challenges of life after service.

The series features Emmy Award-winning television host and Marine Corps and Navy veteran Montel Williams; actress Jen Lilley, who portrays Jimmy Stewart's wife, Gloria, in the new biopic Jimmy, opening nationwide November 6; Marine veteran and recovery advocate Shane Neal; and military mental health psychologist Dr. Sharon Birman. Together, the conversations explore the lasting impact of military service, the importance of family and community, and pathways to treatment and recovery.

For Taite, founder and chairman of Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa and chairman of 1 Method Centers, the series reflects a longstanding commitment to helping veterans facing homelessness, addiction and mental health challenges.

“Veterans have already given so much in service to our country. They shouldn't have to fight another battle just to get help when they come home,” says Taite.“We owe them more than a thank you. We owe them real support, treatment and a chance to rebuild their lives.”

New episodes premiere Tuesdays at 12 PT / 3 PM ET on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.

NOVEMBER EPISODE LINEUP:

NOV. 3 - SHANE NEAL: A MARINE VETERAN'S BATTLE WITH ADDICTION AND ROAD TO RECOVERY

Marine veteran Shane Neal shares his journey through addiction, the loss of military brotherhood and the realization that his substance use was affecting his relationship with his son. A former client of 1 Method Centers and Carrara Treatment, Neal recently celebrated two years of sobriety. He hopes sharing his experience will encourage other veterans to seek help.

NOV. 10 - DR. SHARON BIRMAN: SUICIDE PREVENTION AND RESTORING HOPE FOR VETERANS

Dr. Sharon Birman, a military mental health psychologist with extensive experience training professionals who work with military populations, discusses suicide prevention, the impact of trauma and barriers to seeking support. The conversation examines how connection, trust and early intervention can help veterans find hope and access care.

NOV. 17 - JEN LILLEY: HONORING MILITARY FAMILIES AND THE LEGACY OF JIMMY STEWART

Actress Jen Lilley discusses portraying Gloria Stewart, wife of legendary actor and World War II veteran Jimmy Stewart, in the new film Jimmy, starring KJ Apa alongside Rob Riggle and Jason Alexander. Drawing on her own family's military history, Lilley reflects on the sacrifices of service members and their loved ones, the lasting impact of war and the importance of supporting military families.

NOV. 24 - MONTEL WILLIAMS: MILITARY SERVICE, PTSD AND A LIFETIME OF ADVOCACY

Emmy Award-winning television host and Marine Corps and Navy veteran Montel Williams reflects on 22 years of military service, living with multiple sclerosis and decades of advocacy for veterans. He discusses chronic pain, challenges accessing medical care and the Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories (RTM) ProtocolTM, an approach being studied for PTSD symptoms. The host of Military Makeover with Montel also shares his work supporting innovations that give patients greater control over their medical records and care.

A COMMITMENT BEYOND THE MICROPHONE

Through 1 Method Centers, Taite has helped veterans facing addiction, mental health challenges and housing instability, including individuals he personally encountered in Los Angeles homeless encampments. Today, 1 Method Centers provides individualized addiction and mental health treatment, including services for eligible veterans through VA-related coverage pathways.

“Service doesn't end when someone comes home, and neither should our commitment to them,” says Taite.“These conversations are about what happens next and how we can help veterans build the lives they deserve.”

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ABOUT WE'RE OUT OF TIME & RICHARD TAITE

Hosted by Richard Taite, founder and chairman of Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa and chairman of 1 Method Centers, We're Out of Time features candid conversations with leading experts, public figures and people with lived experience about mental health, addiction and recovery. A nationally recognized addiction recovery expert with more than 25 years of experience in treatment, Taite has helped more than 10,000 people rebuild their lives and reconnect with their families, from high-profile executives to veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness.

The podcast has surpassed 7.2 million lifetime YouTube views, has reached No. 1 on Apple Podcasts' Mental Health chart and the Top 5 in Health & Fitness, and has peaked at No. 20 overall. It is a 2025 Signal Award winner and 2026 Webby Honoree.

New episodes premiere Tuesdays at 12 PT / 3 PM ET on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.

Lisa Spalla

We're Out Of Time, LLC

+1 310-925-6930

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MONTEL WILLIAMS AND 'JIMMY' STAR JEN LILLEY JOIN 'WE'RE OUT OF TIME' VETERANS TRIBUTE SERIES News Provided By We're Out Of Time, LLC November 03, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Movie Industry



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