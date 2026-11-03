Riddhi Agrawal Earns Top Academic Honors And A Gold Medal In Hospitality On Her Path Into Wine

Her wine knowledge has opened doors across hospitality, guest engagement, and tasting experiences.

Guiding tastings has deepened her engagement with wine culture and informed her professional perspective. She also completed Capstone California's California Wine Certification at Introduction Level 1 in August 2023, adding a regional focus to her wine education.

From Goa to Napa Valley, Riddhi has developed her career through direct involvement in wine hospitality.

Her approach connects wine appreciation with the people, stories, and traditions behind each glass.

She earned the WSET Level 2 Award in Wines with merit, reinforcing her hospitality education with specialized wine knowledge.

Building Wine Expertise Through Academic Excellence and International Hospitality with a Memorable Approach to Wine and Emotions Through Her Writing about Wine

- Riddhi Agrawal -Wine Connoisseur and WriterNAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the winner of a Gold Medal in the completion of a three-year, from 2021–2024. A full-time advanced programme in International Hospitality Administration at the International Institute of Hotel Management. In which she concluded as the best academic performance.Riddhi Agrawal is a well-known wine connoisseur and accomplished hospitality professional. She is thriving with a new chapter as a writer. Riddhi has pursued an educational path connecting international hospitality administration with specialized wine knowledge. Her preparation brings together the discipline of hospitality management and an interest in the culture, service, and experiences surrounding wine.This achievement establishes academic excellence as a defining element of her development in writing and self expressio, connecting with broad audiences and communities that are impacted by the wine culture.Her interest in beverage education also earned her selection as one of nine third-year students for an educational tour to England and Scotland focused on wine and Scotch malt. That selection adds an international dimension to her academic path and demonstrates her commitment to learning beyond the classroom and sharing that knowledge through her writing as well, including her articles about wine, her blog“Letters from a Wine Romantic,” and future writing projects.The preparation informs her charming, humorous approach to writing about wine was obtained by her credentials in Hospitality adding a regional focus to her wine education. This expertise prepared her and created her charming, humorous approach to writing about wine.Together, these accomplishments establish a foundation for her career and professional identity centered on hospitality and wine. Her narrative connects academic discipline, specialized study, and a developing perspective on how wine contributes to dining, travel, and the guest experience.Through her work, she brings that knowledge to life with commentary on wine, feelings, and experiences across occasions, as well as wine appreciation and culture.

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Riddhi Agrawal Earns Top Academic Honors and a Gold Medal in Hospitality on Her Path into Wine News Provided By TheWoodPR November 03, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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