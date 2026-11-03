Safety Director Shawn Scalora has been named the recipient of the Paul Mangiafico Safety Professional of the Year.

Scalora receives the prestigious Paul Mangiafico Safety Professional of the Year Award at ABC Connecticut's 2026 Excellence in Construction Awards.

MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mazzotta Rentals ' Shawn Scalora Honored as Safety Professional of the Year

Mazzotta Rentals is proud to announce that Safety Director Shawn Scalora has been named the recipient of the Paul Mangiafico Safety Professional of the Year Award at the 2026 Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Connecticut Excellence in Construction Awards Dinner.

The annual event, held on Thursday, October 29, at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington, Connecticut, brought together hundreds of construction industry leaders, professionals, and partners to celebrate outstanding achievements across the state's construction industry.

This year's celebration held special significance as ABC Connecticut marked its 50th anniversary, recognizing five decades of supporting and advancing the construction industry. The Excellence in Construction Awards Dinner highlighted the projects, companies, and individuals who demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, leadership, and a commitment to safety.

Recognizing a Decade of Dedication and Leadership

For Mazzotta Rentals, the evening was especially meaningful as Shawn Scalora received the prestigious Paul Mangiafico Safety Professional of the Year Award.

Having recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary with Mazzotta Rentals, Shawn has spent the past decade helping shape and strengthen the company's culture of safety. As Safety Director, his dedication to safety education, operator training, and operational best practices has played an important role in ensuring that employees and customers have the knowledge and resources necessary to work safely and confidently.

Shawn's influence, however, reaches far beyond Mazzotta Rentals' own workforce. Through the company's extensive equipment safety and operator training programs, his leadership and commitment to safety impact thousands of equipment operators and jobsites annually throughout the Northeast.

From establishing safe operating practices to promoting education and awareness across the equipment rental and construction industries, Shawn's efforts contribute to safer working environments for the many individuals and organizations that rely on Mazzotta Rentals.

His recognition reflects not only his individual accomplishments but also the importance Mazzotta Rentals places on making safety a priority at every level of the organization.

A Proud Moment for Mazzotta Rentals

Mazzotta Rentals was proud to join fellow ABC Connecticut members and industry partners in celebrating the achievements of construction professionals from across the state during this milestone anniversary event.

Shawn's recognition is a testament to his leadership, professionalism, and dedication to protecting the people who work with and around heavy equipment every day.

The entire Mazzotta Rentals team congratulates Shawn on this well-deserved honor and thanks him for his continued commitment to advancing safety both within the company and throughout the industry.

Advancing Safety Through Education and Training

Mazzotta Rentals' commitment to safety extends beyond equipment rentals. Through its comprehensive safety training and certification programs, the company helps businesses and equipment operators develop the knowledge and skills necessary to work safely and confidently on the jobsite.

Training programs cover Mobile Elevated Work Platforms (MEWPs), forklifts and telehandlers, rotating telehandlers, and earthmoving equipment, including boom lifts, scissor lifts, excavators, backhoes, and skid steers. Select courses are also available in Spanish, helping make essential safety education accessible to a broader workforce.

To further expand access to safety education, Mazzotta Rentals also offers online OSHA 10-hour and OSHA 30-hour training courses, providing a convenient and flexible option for construction and industrial professionals looking to strengthen their workplace safety knowledge.

These training opportunities reflect the same commitment to safety that Shawn has championed throughout his career and that remains a cornerstone of Mazzotta Rentals' operations.

To learn more about Mazzotta Rentals' safety training and certification programs, visit .

Congratulations, Shawn, on being named the 2026 Paul Mangiafico Safety Professional of the Year!

Erik Allison

Mazzotta Rentals

+1 860-404-9319

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Mazzotta Rentals' Shawn Scalora Honored as Safety Professional of the Year News Provided By Mazzotta Rentals November 03, 2026, 19:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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