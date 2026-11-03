O&H Danish Bakery's Beloved Almond Kringle Returns To Trader Joe's

Almond Kringle is now available at Trader Joe's nationwide

Fan-favorite flavor also available for two-day nationwide shipping directly from O&H online

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- O&H Danish Bakery today announced that its signature Almond Kringle is returning to Trader Joe's shelves for a limited time. The Danish pastry will replace O&H Pumpkin Caramel Kringle as the national grocery chain's rotating Kringle offering.O&H's Almond Kringle features layers of its signature flaky pastry with sweet almond filling and finished with velvety icing. It pairs the rich, buttery pastry with a smooth, nutty almond flavor. The beloved classic is crafted from a signature recipe passed down by the Olesen family for more than 75 years.“Almond Kringle has been a favorite of our family and our customers for generations,” said Peter Olesen, president and fourth-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery.“We've loved the traction it's gained among Trader Joe's shoppers, so, we're happy to give the people what they want and see it make its way back to Trader Joe's.”Almond Kringle remains one of O&H Danish Bakery's most-loved Kringle flavors after more than four generations. It has developed a devoted following among Trader Joe's shoppers and O&H fans. While the flavor is available year-round in-stores and online, its return to Trader Joe's gives shoppers across the country another opportunity to enjoy the classic Wisconsin pastry.Almond Kringle will be available at Trader Joe's stores nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. Almond Kringle is also available year-round directly from O&H Danish Bakery with two-day nationwide shipping and for purchase at all of the bakery's southeastern Wisconsin locations in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek.For more information on ordering Almond Kringle and other flavors directly from O&H, visit ohdanishbakery.About O&H Danish BakeryO&H Danish Bakery was started by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924 andcreated the bakery 25 years later. The bakery is now in its 76th year, run by the fourth generation of the Olesen family. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations located in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek. Widely celebrated for its signature pastry, O&H has been named Best Kringle for 10 consecutive years by The Journal Times, also earning honors for Best Bakery and Best in Customer Service-Retail in Racine County. The award-winning bakery has received national recognition, including being featured on Good Morning America and highlighted as a top gift item in CNN, FOX News, Newsweek, USA Today and more, also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country. View the website at and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook at and Instagram at .Q: What is Almond Kringle?A: Almond Kringle is one of O&H Danish Bakery's most-loved pastries. The fourth-generation Danish Bakery's Kringle features 36 layers of buttery, flaky pastry with delicious almond filling and topped with sweet icing for a rich, nutty, and indulgent treat.Q: Where can I buy Almond Kringle?A: Almond Kringle will be available for a limited time at participating Trader Joe's stores nationwide, while supplies last. It is also available year-round directly from O&H Danish Bakery with two-day nationwide shipping, as well as from all five O&H Danish Bakery locations in southeastern Wisconsin.Q: Can I order Almond Kringle if I don't live near a Trader Joe's?A: Yes. Customers anywhere in the U.S. can order Almond Kringle directly from O&H Danish Bakery with two-day nationwide shipping. It is also available for purchase at all five O&H Danish Bakery's locations in southeastern Wisconsin.Q: What is Kringle?A: Kringle is a traditional Danish pastry made with 36 layers of buttery, flaky dough shaped into an oval and filled with ingredients such as fruit, nuts, cheese or chocolate. The pastry is traditionally finished with icing. Kringle is closely associated with Racine, Wisconsin, where O&H Danish Bakery has been making the pastry for four generations.Q: Is Almond Kringle only available at Trader Joe's?A: No. Almond Kringle is one of O&H Danish bakery's year-round flavors and is available directly from the bakery online with two-day nationwide shipping and at all five southeastern Wisconsin bakery locations.Q: How should I serve Almond Kringle?A: Almond Kringle can be enjoyed at room temperature or warmed for a soft buttery pastry experience. It can also be frozen, making it easy to enjoy later.

Emily Miller

Laughlin Constable

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O&H Danish Bakery's Beloved Almond Kringle Returns to Trader Joe's News Provided By Laughlin Constable November 03, 2026, 19:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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