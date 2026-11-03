TVS Motor Company Strengthens Its European Presence With Four Production-Ready Models At EICMA 2026

(BUSINESS WIRE ) -- TVS Motor Company, the world's third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, today unveiled four production-ready models at EICMA 2026 in Milan, reinforcing its commitment to Europe as a strategic market. The showcase highlights products developed for European customers, supported by dedicated engineering capabilities, an expanding retail network, and the strengths of TVS Motor's global manufacturing, technology and product development ecosystem.

The four models, the TVS Orbiter, TVS M1-S, TVS X and TVS RTR 125, reflect TVS Motor's approach to serving Europe's evolving mobility needs across electric commuting, premium urban transportation and lightweight sports motorcycling. Together, they demonstrate the company's ability to combine market-specific product development with global engineering expertise and manufacturing excellence.

Europe plays an increasingly important role in TVS Motor's international business as the company continues to strengthen its presence in developed markets. Building on decades of manufacturing expertise, advanced technology capabilities and a growing international engineering footprint, TVS Motor is creating the foundations for sustainable long-term success in the region. This strategy also reflects the company's objective to increase the contribution of international business to its overall revenue, with the potential to reach 30% or more by 2030.

Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said: “Europe is an important market for TVS Motor and a key part of our international growth plans. We see significant opportunities across electric mobility, performance motorcycles and premium urban transportation. Success in these markets requires more than a competitive product. It requires a deep understanding of customer needs, strong local execution and a robust distribution and service network. Over the past year, we have focused on strengthening our distribution footprint, developing our dealer and service capabilities and preparing a portfolio suited to European riding needs. As we continue to strengthen our presence in Europe, our focus is on expanding customer access to the TVS brand, deepening customer engagement and delivering products that combine quality, technology and customer experience."

Peyman Kargar, who has more than three decades of international automotive leadership experience, has been appointed Director and Chief Executive Officer of TVS Motor Company, effective January 27, 2027. He will succeed K. N. Radhakrishnan.

Europe: A strategic market for TVS Motor

TVS Motor's approach to Europe is centred on three priorities: developing products aligned to local customer needs and matched to European riding conditions, establishing strong distribution and aftersales capabilities, and leveraging its international engineering and design ecosystem to compete in technologically advanced markets.

The company has steadily expanded its retail presence, beginning with Italy and extending into Spain and Portugal, with further development planned in France and Germany. Its Italian network now comprises more than 100 retailers, supported by encouraging sales momentum. Sales in Italy have increased by 110 per cent over the past year, while an additional 22 retailers are operational across Spain and Portugal.

This expansion reflects TVS Motor's focus on building a sustainable business beyond initial product launches. The company continues to invest in market development, dealer capabilities and aftersales support, to ensure strong customer relationships and to establish trust and long-term brand consideration across European markets.

A market specific portfolio for Europe's evolving mobility needs

The four models presented at EICMA 2026 are designed to address distinct customer segments. The electric range spans everyday city commuting, more versatile urban transportation and premium connected mobility, while the TVS RTR 125 extends the company's sports motorcycle offering to younger and first-time riders.

TVS Motor's electric mobility experience provides the foundation for this expansion. With more than one million electric scooters sold globally and investments exceeding $1 billion in electric vehicle and battery ecosystems, the company is applying its experience in EV engineering, software integration and manufacturing to products developed for international markets.

TVS Orbiter: Making every day electric mobility more accessible

TVS Orbiter is positioned as a practical electric mobility solution for European urban commuters seeking convenience, manageable running costs and the flexibility to meet every day travel requirements.

Designed for city environments, TVS Orbiter combines compact urban mobility with functional features suited to regular commuting, short journeys and daily errands. Its upright riding position and 34-litre underseat storage support everyday usability, while the removable battery arrangement offers flexibility for customers who may not have access to dedicated parking or charging infrastructure.

The European-specification model offers two battery options – 1.8 kWh and 3.1 kWh – with expected WMTC ranges of 70 km and 105 km, respectively. Riders can charge the battery on the scooter or remove it for charging using a household power socket and dedicated dock.

With a top speed of 45 km/h, TVS Orbiter is positioned in Europe's L1e category, targeting riders who prioritise accessible, straightforward and efficient urban transportation.

TVS M1-S: Bringing electric mobility to the maxi-scooter segment

TVS M1-S addresses a different customer requirement: riders seeking the comfort, practicality and road presence of a maxi-scooter, combined with the benefits of an electric powertrain.

Positioned for commuters travelling across urban and suburban environments, the M1-S offers a more substantial riding experience than a conventional compact city scooter. Its design and engineering focus on comfort, performance and everyday versatility, making it relevant to customers considering an electric alternative to traditional mid-sized scooters.

The M1-S is powered by a 4.2 kWh battery and delivers 12.5 kW of peak power, enabling a top speed of 105 km/h. The battery is positioned low in the floorboard to optimise the centre of gravity and support stable, confident handling.

A 10–80% charge takes 75 minutes, while a 26-litre storage compartment accommodates a full-face helmet. Integrated LTE connectivity provides connected functionality without relying on a paired smartphone.

With this combination of practicality, performance and connectivity, the M1-S broadens TVS Motor's electric portfolio beyond short-distance commuting into a more versatile urban mobility category.

TVS X: Premium electric performance and connected technology

TVS X represents the premium, technology-led end of the company's European electric scooter portfolio. Designed for riders who value performance, advanced connectivity and distinctive engineering, the TVS X brings together electric powertrain technology, dynamic handling and a digitally integrated riding experience.

Positioned within the European A1 category, the TVS X is aimed at customers seeking an electric alternative to premium urban motorcycles and scooters without compromising on performance or technology.

Its European specification features 14-inch wheels at the front and rear, an aluminium frame and dual-channel ABS. The electric motor delivers 11.7 kW of peak power, enabling acceleration from 0–40 km/h in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 110 km/h.

A 10.2-inch panoramic touchscreen integrates Android Auto and full-map navigation, supported by the scooter's independent LTE connectivity.

The TVS X demonstrates the company's approach to premium electric mobility, combining performance engineering with software-led functionality and a connected customer experience.

TVS RTR 125: Introducing a new generation to sports motorcycling

Complementing the three electric scooters, the RTR 125 strengthens TVS Motor's offering in Europe's lightweight performance motorcycle segment.

Developed for A1 licence holders, the RTR 125 targets younger riders and customers entering the performance motorcycle category who seek an engaging riding experience alongside the practicality required for everyday use.

The model draws on TVS Motor's performance engineering experience and the company's racing heritage, which dates back to 1982. It brings the principles of responsive performance, agility and rider control into an accessible 125 cc category.

TVS RTR 125 also serves as an entry point to TVS Motor's wider motorcycle portfolio in Europe, which includes the RR 310, RTR 310, Ronin and RTX 300. This range enables the company to address different stages of motorcycle ownership, from first-time performance riders to customers seeking more sophisticated sport, roadster and adventure motorcycles.

The RTX 300, introduced at EICMA 2025, is also scheduled to reach European dealerships, further expanding TVS Motor's presence in the adventure touring segment.

Global engineering capabilities supporting international commitment

TVS Motor's presence in Europe is supported by a global engineering and manufacturing ecosystem, with India playing a central role in product development, advanced engineering, manufacturing and quality.

The company's engineering ecosystem brings together capabilities across India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Bologna, Italy. The establishment of its Global Centre of Excellence for Design and Engineering in Bologna, following the acquisition of Engines Engineering S.p.A., has further strengthened its ability to develop products for premium and technologically advanced markets.

This international engineering network allows TVS Motor to combine product development at scale with specialised expertise in design, electric powertrains, connected technologies and performance engineering. It also enables the company to incorporate customer and market requirements earlier in the product development process.

Showcasing the breadth of TVS Motor's global portfolio

The four production-ready models form part of TVS Motor's wider 19-vehicle showcase at EICMA 2026, reflecting the breadth of its portfolio across electric mobility, enthusiast motorcycles and premium riding experiences.

The display also includes the first global showing of the '82 Series, a collection of one-off editions of the RR 310, RTR 310, RTX 300 and Ronin, developed as a tribute to the company's racing heritage.

The '82 Series celebrates TVS Racing's contribution to the company's engineering philosophy and its commitment to transferring learning from motorsport into products for everyday riders.

TVS Motor will announce market-specific pricing, final specifications and availability dates for the four production-ready models closer to their respective European launches.

The TVS Motor stand is located in Hall 18, Stand I64, at Fiera Milano (Rho Fiera). EICMA 2026 opens to the public from November 5 to 8, with TVS Orbiter, M1-S and TVS X available for test rides in the designated test-ride area.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR), part of TVS VENU, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.

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