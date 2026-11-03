Teamily AI Reports 32× Quarterly User Growth, Positive Gross Margins, And Strong Global Adoption Of Humanagent Collabor...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Teamily AI, a human–agent collaboration platform that enables people and AI agents to work together in a unified, context-aware workspace, today announced significant growth and commercial milestones following a quarter of rapid global expansion. The company grew from 10,000 to 320,000 sign-ups in a single quarter, a 32× increase that works out to a compound monthly growth rate of 217.5%, just three months after its public launch in July 2026., Teamily AI establishes a foundation for scalable product-led growth (PLG).

32× Global Growth in One Quarter

Teamily AI grew from 10,000 to 320,000 registered users across more than 100 countries in one quarter, representing 32× growth and a 217.5% compound monthly growth rate.

According to publicly available Similarweb traffic, Teamily AI has surpassed the website traffic of several emerging AI agent platforms, including Town, Viktor, today, and cue, companies that have reportedly raised $100 million to $400 million at billion-dollar valuations.

The company has observed consistent paid conversion across global markets, with the United States leading, followed by Europe and Chinese-speaking markets, and additional paying customers across South Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia. This broad geographic adoption provides early validation of the global demand for AI-native collaboration and productivity.

Strong Monetization and Organic Team Adoption

Teamily AI has attracted several thousand paying customers and 20,000 daily active users. More than 10,000 company teams have connected coworkers on the platform, averaging six agent tasks per group per day, while users create more than 300 group-level agent automation loops daily.

Based on customer usage and payment behavior, Teamily has identified two major categories with strong product-market fit:

AI-powered collaboration: Group chat analysis, deep research, collaborative documents, meeting summaries, and multimodal file processing. AI-powered creation: Website development, slides, image and video generation, and professional content creation.

These findings reinforce Teamily's focus on prosumers, teams, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), supported by a product-led growth strategy.

The company's PLG funnel is also generating inbound enterprise opportunities. Teamily plans to expand its account executive and sales partner channels while offering enterprise customers private models, secure data integration, and hybrid workflows combining local agents with cloud-based frontier models.

Proprietary AI Infrastructure Enables Positive Unit Economics

Teamily AI has processed more than 100 million messages, approximately 35% generated by AI agents, creating a growing foundation of interaction data for improving model performance, inference efficiency, and cost optimization.

Unlike platforms that rely primarily on third-party model APIs, Teamily develops its own large language models and self-hosted inference infrastructure. Its optimized serving system has achieved 30% higher throughput than publicly reported vLLM/SGLang benchmarks, while maintaining positive gross margins on paying users.

Together, proprietary models, efficient infrastructure, and growing human–agent interaction data establish a self-reinforcing advantage in product quality and unit economics.

Expanding Monetization Beyond Subscriptions

Building on its subscription business, Teamily is exploring additional revenue models, including advertising, enterprise services, and agent-powered service distribution.

The company sees significant opportunities to connect users with relevant merchants and professional service providers through context-aware AI agents, potentially generating referral and transaction-based revenue.

Business services represent a particularly promising market, as AI agents could help companies discover, evaluate, and access specialized services more efficiently.

Looking Ahead: Building the Agentic Internet Ecosystem

With its global growth model and initial monetization strategy validated, Teamily AI is preparing to expand its ecosystem in the next phase of development.

The company's plans to release Teamily AI 3.0, a new version focusing on ecosystem strategy that includes wallet and merchant integrations, Studio plugins for high-value content creation, AI-native cloud storage connecting fragmented data sources, Mini Apps that turn third-party agentic applications into accessible AI agents, deeper app connectors, and expanded Channels that bring agents into external products.

Teamily also plans to strengthen partnerships with AI model developers, infrastructure providers, and data services, aiming to become a day-zero integration and distribution partner for emerging AI technologies.

"Our vision is to build the central platform of the next-generation Agentic Internet, where services and work are delivered by AI agents rather than confined to traditional applications," said Aiden Chaoyang He, Co-Founder and CEO of Teamily AI. "Just as Google transformed access to information in the web era, we believe AI agents will transform access to intelligence and services. Every user intent should be connected to the right people, agents, and services, with the right context and intelligence."

With strong initial commercial validation and a rapidly growing global user base, Teamily AI is preparing to accelerate growth in November while opening its platform to a broader ecosystem of businesses, vertical agent developers, and AI service providers.

About Teamily AI

Teamily AI is a human-agent platform where people and specialized AI agents share context and memory, collaborate on real work, and continuously learn and improve together. Built around an AI-native messenger, Teamily lets teams create custom agents, assemble them into agent teams, and put those teams to work producing websites, email, documents, presentations, video and images, inside the tools and channels where work already happens. Teamily AI publicly launched in July 2026 and was co-founded by Dr. Aiden Chaoyang He, formerly of Meta and Tencent, and Professor Salman Avestimehr, Dean's Professor at the University of Southern California, IEEE Fellow and PECASE recipient. The broader team brings together AI researchers, engineers, and product and growth veterans from Meta, Tencent, TikTok, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm, combining deep AI expertise with proven experience in social networks, messaging platforms, consumer growth, and large-scale internet products. Teamily AI is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the central hub of Silicon Valley. Learn more at .

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