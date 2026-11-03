Vedanta Limited Delivers Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Profit Of $1.21 Bn, Up 151% Yoy

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Indian multinational Vedanta Limited (BSE: 500295 & NSE: VEDL), a global leader in metals and critical minerals, announced its consolidated results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, delivering its best-ever financial performance driven by operational excellence and disciplined execution.

Vedanta Limited achieved its highest-ever quarterly Profit of $649 mn, up 151% YoY, while half-yearly Profit reached a record $1.21 bn, up 151% YoY. Vedanta also declared its first interim dividend of INR 5 per share during the quarter, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns.

The Company delivered record quarterly revenue of $2.70 bn, up 57% YoY, taking half-yearly revenue to a record $5.18 bn, up 54% YoY. Quarterly EBITDA surged 106% YoY to $1.04 bn, while half-yearly EBITDA reached a record $1.94 bn, up 103% YoY. EBITDA margins expanded to 60% in Q2 and 58% in H1, improving by 1,055 bps and 1,023 bps YoY, respectively.

Vedanta further strengthened its balance sheet, with a best-in-industry Net Debt/EBITDA of 0.1x, from 0.3x in Q1 FY27. Net debt declined by $497 mn QoQ to $380 mn, from $877 mn in June 2026. The Company generated strong Q2 free cash flow (pre-capex) of $607 mn, taking cumulative H1 free cash flow to $1.07 bn. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $2.78 bn.

Underscoring improved financial strength, both ICRA and CRISIL reaffirmed Vedanta Limited's AA+/Stable credit rating.

Key operational milestones included the commissioning of Gamsberg Phase II in South Africa, adding 200 KTPA of metal-in-concentrate capacity and taking Vedanta Zinc International's total capacity to 500 KTPA. FACOR successfully produced its first tonne of chromite ore from underground mines in Odisha, while Vedanta Limited's portfolio of critical mineral blocks expanded to 11, with five under exploration.

USD-INR exchange rate

Average: 95.57 (Q2), 95.08 (H1)

Closing: 95.92

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