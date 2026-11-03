2026 Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards Receives Record 132 Submissions, Underlining Regional Industry Strength And Awards' Risin...

In collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has announced the successful close of the submission period for the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, with 132 submissions from marinas across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT region), a record for the Awards programme and an increase of more than 200% over three years.

Since their launch in 2023, the annual awards have continued to evolve and to establish their regional influence by recognising marina excellence in leadership, innovation, sustainability, health and safety, and operational performance. Building on the progress of past editions and a programme expansion introduced in 2025, this year's Awards welcomed entries across 12 categories, spotlighting the MENAT region's most outstanding marinas, visionary projects, and inspiring individuals shaping the industry's future.

This year's surge in award submissions – with representation from marinas in eight countries: the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Türkiye, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia – reinforces the Awards' stature as a leading platform for benchmarking marina achievement. It also reflects the growing appetite for industry recognition across the region and underscores the strength of marinas within the GCC markets, which remain attractive, competitive, and dynamic amid ongoing global geopolitical uncertainty.

The awards have averaged 51% year-over-year growth since their 2023 baseline, with participation more than tripling as industry engagement continues to accelerate.

For the first time, the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards has partnered with leading brands in support of the awards' mission to showcase the regional leisure marine industry, including Etihad Airways as the Awards' Official Airline Partner, Forbes Middle East as the Awards' Official Media Partner, ADNEC Group as the Awards' Official Strategic Partner, and the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show and Caliber Watches as Partners to the Awards.

The submissions, which were open to any licensed marina operator or owner within MENAT, will be assessed through a two-stage process: first, a qualified team of assessors will review and score submissions against the criteria specific to each category before presenting their findings to the awards jury, who will then conduct a final qualitative evaluation to determine the winners.

Finally, the returning“Most Popular Marina” recognition will be determined entirely by public vote via a secure portal on the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards website.

Voting is now open! Participating marinas are encouraged to rally support and members of the public are invited to cast their ballots before 21 November.

Winners will be announced and celebrated at a prestigious awards ceremony during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, scheduled to take place from 19 to 22 November 2026.

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