Komainu Completes Two-Way Digital Asset Transfers For First Abu Dhabi Bank As Institutional Custody Framework Goes Live...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Komainu, a regulated digital asset services provider and custodian backed by Laser Digital and Blockstream, has completed the two-way transfer of a portfolio of digital assets with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) through the institutional digital asset custody framework the two firms have established. The transfers settled instantly.

The milestone marks the operationalisation of Komainu's collaboration with FAB Global Markets, integrating regulated digital asset custody and connectivity capabilities with FAB's existing infrastructure. The transfers demonstrate the bank's ability to move digital assets both into and out of the custody environment, validating the infrastructure required to support institutional digital asset activity.

The framework has also been designed to support future institutional financing solutions, including lending backed by digital assets held in regulated custody. This provides a foundation for FAB to further integrate digital assets into its financial markets infrastructure and develop new institutional financing capabilities.

As institutional interest in digital assets matures, the main challenge for banks has shifted from strategy to implementation. Komainu's regulated, custody-first infrastructure is designed to fit within the controls, workflows and governance that banks already rely on, reducing the operational change required to participate. This allows institutions such as FAB to put digital asset capabilities into production with confidence.

Paul Frost-Smith, Group Managing Director of Komainu, said:“Banks need digital asset infrastructure that meets the same standards as the rest of their business. That calls for a provider that understands both worlds: the controls, governance and regulatory expectations of traditional finance, and the operational realities of digital assets. Komainu was built with that combination in mind from the start. Completing these transfers with FAB shows that regulated custody can be integrated into a bank's existing systems and run as part of its day-to-day operations. We are pleased to support FAB as it develops its institutional offering, including financing backed by assets held in segregated, regulated custody.”

The milestone forms part of FAB's wider digital assets programme, which also includes recent work on tokenised deposits and Swift ledger. For Komainu, it reflects a growing focus on working directly with banks to connect traditional financial markets with the digital asset ecosystem.

About Komainu

Komainu is the institutional gateway for digital assets, headquartered in Jersey, with offices in London, Dubai, and Singapore. Offering bank-grade infrastructure for institutional investors, Komainu provides seamless, connected and secure services with multi-jurisdictional regulatory oversight, merging expertise from traditional financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional digital asset custody, servicing & financing.

Komainu (Jersey) Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Komainu MEA FZE is regulated by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

Information on Komainu's custodial services and full range of supported assets can be found at: For more information, visit

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