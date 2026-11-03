GBP/USD Signal 03/11: Rally Loses Momentum Ahead Of Boe
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3350.
The other key catalyst for the pair will be the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision. Economists expect the bank to hike interest rates by 0.25% in its bid to lower inflation.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair held steady in the past few days. It was trading at a crucial resistance level of 1.3400, a few points below the crucial resistance level of 1.3446.The Average Directional Index (ADX) has dropped to 20, a sign that the upward trend is losing momentum. The pair has remained slightly above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).AdvertisementTherefore, the pair will likely pull back in the coming days, potentially to the key support of 1.3356, the 50-day moving average.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
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