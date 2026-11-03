BTC/USD Signal 03/11: Bitcoin Stays Vulnerable
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 72,760. Add a stop-loss at 79,000. Timeline: 1-3 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 79,000. Add a stop-loss at 72,760.
The next important catalyst for Bitcoin will be the upcoming US midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. Polls and the prediction market predict that Republicans will will lose the control of both houses. The main implication of all this is that the odds of President Donald Trump signing the CLARITY Act have dropped to near zero.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBitcoin will also react to some notable macro events from the US. ADP will publish the latest private payrolls data on Wednesday, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the official NFP on Friday/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a strong downward trend in the past few weeks. It has slumped from 87,420 to the current 76,700.A closer look shows that it has already moved to the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level. It has also slumped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).Bitcoin has also dropped below the Supertrend indicator, a sign that bears are in control. Therefore, the path of the least resistance is downwards, with the next key target being at the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level of 72,760Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
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