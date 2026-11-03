Gold Forecast 03/11: Can The Rally Break $4,000? (Video)
I'm looking for signs of exhaustion to start shorting on short time frames. With all that being said, I suspect it is probably only a matter of time before traders start to sell the gold market again. But if we were to break above $4,100, then it's possible that we could continue to go to the upside. I am not holding my breath for this.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI'm looking for signs of exhaustion to start shorting on short timeframes and could ride this move all the way down to $3,600. We'll just have to wait and see how that plays outUltimately, this is a market that I think will return to bullish behavior eventually. I just do not see it right now. Signs of exhaustion, I believe, end up being a nice entry point.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
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