AUD/USD Forecast 03/11: Can RBA Break The Range? (Video)
Ultimately, this is a market that I think probably tries to stay in this overall consolidation area. If we can break above the 0.7075 level, then I think the buyers come in and start to take it to the upside. A breakdown below the 200-day EMA, then you could see this market move to the 0.6933 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that I think probably tries to stay in this overall consolidation area that we have been in for basically all year, with the 0.6850 level underneath and the 0.7250 level above offering a top. All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see those areas tested going forwardThe interest rate differential will spread a little bit more toward Australia after this announcement, but still, it is not wildly stronger than the U.S. dollar, so that is not really the argument here. Furthermore, you have the Federal Reserve almost certainly raising rates in December. I think a lot of this comes down to guidance and playing the outer edges if and when you get to them.Ready to trade our daily AUD/USD Forex analysis? Check out the best forex trading platform for beginners Australia worth using.
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