GBP/JPY Forex Signal 03/11: Pound Eyes Breakout (Video)
- I am buying on a daily close above 212, with a stop at 211, and a target of 214. The British pound continues to see strength against the Japanese yen, as we are looking at a carry trade that continues to perform well. With both banks likely to hike soon, it's a“wash” as far as rates are concerned.
The overall market continues to be one that pays you to hold, and I think a lot of traders out there are going to continue to see plenty of value on dips. I have no interest whatsoever in shorting this pair. In fact, this could set up for a very nice carry trade for the next several months.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe Bank of England is expected to raise rates, and the Japanese are as well, so basically it washes out. Ultimately, this is one of my favorite pairs to watch, and we are testing a crucial level at the momentBegin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with .
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