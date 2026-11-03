EUR/USD Forecast 03/11: Euro Recovery Falters (Video)
Ultimately, this is very choppy and noisy, and the market, I think, needs to break well above the 1.1350 level to become bullish. We have the JOLTS numbers coming out of America tomorrow, the Services PMI on Wednesday, and then Friday we get the jobs number, which of course would be a bigger deal.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI continue to fade. I continue to be bearishReady to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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