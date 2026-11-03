Down Payment Resource's Angel Romero Named Vice Chair Of MISMO Technology Impact And Enablement Community Of Practice

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading affordability intelligence platform, today announced that Angel Romero, housing finance agency relationship manager at DPR, has been named vice chair of the Technology Impact and Enablement (TIE) Community of Practice at the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO®). The community brings together stakeholders from across the mortgage industry to identify, evaluate and advance technology innovations and to assess how emerging technologies affect mortgage processes, data standards and interoperability.







Image caption: Angel Romero, housing finance agency relationship manager at DPR.

As vice chair, Romero will help guide the community's discussions and bring the perspective of down payment programs, the housing finance agencies that offer them and the lenders that deliver them into the development of industry technology standards.

Romero earned her Associate MISMO Standards Professional (AMSPTM) certification through MISMO's boot camp program. At DPR, she builds and maintains the company's relationships with state and local housing finance agencies and other program providers nationwide, evaluates programs in DPR's database and works with partners to keep programs accessible and integrated into mortgage workflows. She regularly speaks on housing affordability and down payment programs at industry events and workshops and on podcasts. Progress in Lending named her one of its 2025 Most Powerful Women in Fintech.

Before joining DPR in 2023, Romero spent 10 years at Cherry Creek Mortgage, where she served as assistant vice president, post-closing manager and resident housing program expert. There, she led the implementation of DPR's technology in the lender's operations and helped the company expand into underserved markets.

“Technology touches every aspect of the mortgage process, and this community brings together people from every part of the industry to talk about where it's headed,” Romero said.“Down payment programs need a voice in those conversations. It's important to me that they are never an afterthought and that they are at the forefront when these standards are being developed.”

Down payment programs often carry program-specific eligibility and funding requirements, which can make them harder for lenders to deliver. Romero sees standardization as a way to change that.

“Down payment programs are already complex,” Romero said.“As the industry develops new technologies, standards and efficiencies, we have to make these programs more accessible, not more complicated. The way we do that is through technology and process.”

“When I started DPR 18 years ago, the goal was to give the industry access to down payment programs in a standardized way and to do it through technology,” said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource.“Angel's role with MISMO puts down payment programs at the table where the industry's technology standards are being shaped. She brings deep experience with housing finance agencies and lenders, and she has a real passion for making these programs easier to use.”

ABOUT DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry's leading affordability intelligence platform, operationalizing down payment programs at scale for lenders, MLSs and API users. Its embedded intelligence helps automate program eligibility, decisioning and delivery, connecting homebuyers with the programs they need through a national database of more than 2,800 programs. DPR's technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, two of the largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit .

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Down Payment Resource

209-774-6555

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News Source: Down Payment Resource

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