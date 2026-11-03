Calvin Engen Explores The Intersection Of Consciousness, Artificial Intelligence, And The Search For Meaning In 'The Infinity Formula'

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - What if the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence could help us ask some of humanity's oldest questions in a new way? In“The Infinity Formula: How Consciousness, AI, and Time Lead Us Back to the Source” (ISBN: 978-1834383446; released through Tellwell Publishing), author Calvin Engen explores the relationship between consciousness, time, technological acceleration, and the human search for meaning. Blending philosophical reflection with observations about modern technology and everyday life, Engen invites readers to consider whether our individual experiences are part of something far greater than ourselves.







Image caption: Cover,“The Infinity Formula: How Consciousness, AI, and Time Lead Us Back to the Source,” by Calvin Engen.

One of the questions running through The Infinity Formula is whether our wisdom is keeping up with our technology. As AI becomes a bigger part of our lives, Calvin Engen encourages readers to think about not just what we can create, but how we choose to use it.

“The challenge of this age is not to slow the tide of invention but to deepen the heart that guides it.”

Engen sees AI as more than a technological breakthrough. It also gives us a new way to think about consciousness, creativity, and what it means to be human. While technology opens up exciting possibilities, it also raises difficult questions about how we treat one another and the kind of future we want to build.

In“The Infinity Formula: How Consciousness, AI, and Time Lead Us Back to the Source,” Engen explores these questions through his ideas about consciousness, time, and the possibility that everything is connected at a deeper level. Rather than presenting the book's central formula as a scientific law, he uses it as a starting point for exploring some of life's biggest questions.

The book also brings these larger ideas back to everyday experiences, from love and grief to memory, personal growth, and the way our sense of time changes throughout our lives. By connecting the big questions about existence to experiences readers can recognize in their own lives, Engen invites them to pause and think about what really matters.

As AI continues to change the way we live and work,“The Infinity Formula” offers a personal, philosophical look at where technology might take us, and why the values we bring along the way matter just as much as the progress we make.

“The Infinity Formula: How Consciousness, AI, and Time Lead Us Back to the Source” is available on Amazon and through other major book retailers.

BOOK SUMMARY:

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Title:“The Infinity Formula: How Consciousness, AI, and Time Lead Us Back to the Source”

Author: Calvin Engen

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Website:

Genre: PHILOSOPHY / Metaphysics

Format: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook

ISBN: 9781834383446

Publication Date: September 1, 2026

Publisher: Tellwell ( )

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News Source: Tellwell Publishing

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